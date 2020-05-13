Outer Banks season 2: Release Date, Expected Cast And All The Recant Update

- Advertisement -

Netflix’s Outer Banks was the summery escape we were desperate for when it became clear that we’d all be spending a lot more time inside for the foreseeable future. And, at only 10 episodes, the treasure searching the first season is pretty short and sweet by Netflix standards. After ending to a massive, tempest-tossed cliffhanger, the fans need to know: Will there be more Outer Banks for us to bask in and pretend we are on an island holiday for a couple of hours a week? The state of the entertainment sector is much more in flux than ever during this time, but we’re pretty sure we have some fantastic news for all of you.

Outer Banks season 2 release date

With no renewal supported yet, don’t have any idea of a production schedule — and given the continuing coronavirus pandemic, it appears probable that we’ll have to wait sometime for filming to begin even if another season is commissioned.

So it seems we may need to wait a while before we see more episodes — although as we’ll keep you updated as and when we hear the news.

Outer Banks season 2 cast

There’s no news yet of anycast changes — so expect to see more of the very first season regulars including Madelyn Cline (enjoying Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Chase Stokes (John B), Charles Esten (Ward Cameron) and Austin North (Topper).

We expect to see some new faces we’ll keep you updated when if hear anything.

Are they going to the Bahamas?

Yes. Pate said in the same EW interview that at least part of this show would accompany John B. and Sarah cruising around Nassau in search of their missing treasure.

“We’ll certainly have at least a part of Season 2 that will occur in the Bahamas, but it’ll all come back into the Outer Banks since that is our religious home,” Pate said. “So we will contact the Outer Banks pretty fast, I’m sure, but there’ll be an event or 2 which has some Bahamas inside.”