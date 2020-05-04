Home TV Series Netflix Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot And More Update
Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot And More Update

By- Anand mohan
The adolescent drama Outer Banks went down a hit with fans after it started broadcasting on Netflix earlier this year, and viewers are already calling for another series. John B and his girlfriend were caught in a tropical storm seeking to escape the authorities after he was framed for the murder of the sheriff. Fans will be pleased to hear co-creator Josh Pate stated he’s been working on a script for the following year.

He told Entertainment Weekly he was discussing a brand new season with Netflix before the first time was even released on the streaming platform.

Pate stated: “Netflix had greenlit us to write some [season 2] scripts, so we’ve been working on this for a couple of months now.

A number of the cast members had already talked of filming for a possible second time; however, as a result of coronavirus outbreak, production has been put on hold across the world.

This means fans of the show might have to wait until 2022 for a brand new series to come out, as communities throughout the world recover from the impact of the current lockdown.

I’m just hoping we get an opportunity to tell those tales.

“We feel as though we just played the opening round of that story.”

Is there a trailer for season 2 of Outer Banks?

Sadly there isn’t a trailer for the next season of Outer Banks since the streaming platform has not yet given the green light.

Trailers usually drop the month before the series is a result of the atmosphere, so fans might have to wait till next year, or even 2021 before they see a new trailer.

However, fans can still find a lot of new content in the cast members, since they have been posting behind-the-scenes videos and pictures on their social media pages.

Chase Stokes published an interview with MTV information on his Twitter accounts, and in the video, the throw talks about the way they can depict modern relationships in the series.

In a current Tweet, he said: “Ok big favor. Tell your friends to tell their friends to watch the box this weekend.

“If you truly want some season 2, this weekend is the one which counts. Show some love, tweet away, and binge the hell from our infant. We adore you guys. Let’s ride! #OuterBanks.”

What’s Going to Happen in season 2 of Outer Banks?

There are loads of avenues to get a year two to take as the last episode left fans with all these questions.

There are expects John B and Sarah are going to be taken to the Bahamas on the ship, thanks to the crew who saved them.

Fans are hoping they will eventually locate the treasure connected to the disappearance of John B’s dad.

The remainder of the gang are unaware their friends are still alive, so it’ll be intriguing to see how they create the discovery and the way they cope without John B and Sarah in the meantime.

Season two is also very likely to observe that the comeuppance of Ward, as police have started to grow more suspicious of him, with John B ratting him out in front of authorities.

