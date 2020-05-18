Outer Banks Season 2: Possible Release Date, Expected Cast And All The Recant Update

- Advertisement -

Outer Banks is presently among the very talked-about shows on Netflix. The series premiered on April 15, 2020, on Netflix. The gripping narrative of the show has directed fans to need a brand new season of this series. So this is all you need to learn about the Outer Banks season 2 release date.

Has Outer Banks been renewed?

Netflix has no word on that, but as oddly popular as the series is, we’d be amazed if they didn’t have a renewal announcement coming as soon as things get back into some normal.

- Advertisement -

The fantastic news is that series creator Jonas Pate told Entertainment Weekly that Netflix had told them, when they greenlit the series, to go ahead and start working on a Season 2 scripts as well. So part of the season has been composed.

“Ever since we began, we always viewed it as something that was likely enjoying a four-season, maybe five-season series, but certainly four seasons,” Pate said. “We’ve long-arced out it pretty far. I am only hoping that we get a chance to tell those tales.”

When will Season 2 come out?

With the production of everything on hold amid the coronavirus quarantine, we should not expect to find any new Outer Banks on Netflix until overdue 2021.

Who will be in the cast?

We can probably expect to see everyone who was living by the end of the first season to return, particularly the scrappy Pogues, John B. (Chase Stokes), J.J. (Rudy Pankow), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and Kiara (Madison Bailey); Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline); her evil father, Ward (Charles Esten); her brother, Rafe (Drew Starkey); Rose (Caroline Arapoglou); Topper (Austin North); along with the rest. We could expect plenty of characters to sail ashore — especially since there will be one new location.