Outer Banks Season 2: Possible Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

Outer Banks Netflix remains proving to be very popular with fans, and it could see a second series following the co-creator cited a hint. At the end of the first season, John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) were rescued by a team after a storm. Co-creator Josh Pate disclosed he has been working on a script for season two and fans are wondering if the friends will be reunited.

He told Entertainment Weekly he had been talking a new season with Netflix before the season was released on the streaming platform.

Pate said: “Netflix’d greenlit us to compose some [season 2] scripts, so we’ve been working on this for a few months now.

“Ever since we started, we always seen it as something which was likely like a four-season, possibly five-season show, but certainly four seasons.”

This may be music to the ears of most enthusiastic fans who fell in love with the character of John B, and viewers were left feeling emotional, having seen friends’ group grow stronger.

Fans have been calling for a new show on Twitter, with a single enthusiast stating: “Outer Banks needs to hurry up with a season two.”

When is season 2 of Outer Banks out?

Fans are hoping by Spring 2021 for some new episodes, although an official launch date for the next season has not yet been declared.

A number of the cast members had talked about filming for a second season that is possible, however, due to the coronavirus outbreak production was put.

This means as communities across the world recover from the impact of the current lockdown fans of the series might have to wait until 2022 to emerge.

Who will be in the cast of season 2 of Outer Banks?

The cast members have brought hundreds of fans in their media accounts because the new series aired.

The series follows, and they function together to try and locate hidden treasure connected to the disappearance of John B’s daddy.

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are likely to go back to the series as John B and Sarah Cameron, while fan-favourites such as Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) are also set to star in a new series.

The last member of the group, Kiara (Madison Bailey) should return as we last saw her mourning the disappearance of John B and JJ with the rest of her friends and family.

Charles Esten, who plays Sarah’s dad Ward in the show, has a great deal to answer as he had been accountable for the death of Sheriff Peterkin (Adina Porter). Therefore he’s also very likely to be back.