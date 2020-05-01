Outer Banks Season 2 News, Release Date, Cast, Spoilers, And All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

‘Outer Banks’ Season 2 release date has Got all its fans excited. Right from its release on April 15, 2020 fans have been praising the plotline of the teen drama.

The gripping storyline of the show has led fans to need a brand new season of the Series.

Watching the soapy teen drama of Netflix’s Outer Banks Me longing for a summer romance that is literary, a tan, and a sun-drenched vacation. But it left me craving a second season that will make sense of the wild final episode of this show.

The Series follows the socioeconomic warfare between the elite Kooks and working-class Pogues from the North Carolina region known as Outer Banks. “It’s the type of place where you either have two jobs or two homes,” the show’s trailer explains. “Two tribes, one island.” At the show’s centre is a treasure hunt for $400 million aboard a sunken ship. On the way, there are love triangles and murder reasons to satisfy all your horny and vindictive urges.

If you, too, found yourself invested in a series that somehow meets your One Tree Hill, The Goonies, and Gossip Girl obsessions, here is everything you need to know about a possible second season.

‘Outer Banks’ Season 2 release date

The Coronavirus pandemic has several nations being under complete lockdown. This lockdown has led individuals to heavily rely on OTT platforms and social media to entertain themselves. Amidst this lockdown, several new shows premiered on Netflix. One of these shows was Outer Banks.

Netflix has yet to formally renew the 10-episode play, which was released on April 15. Should the show get green-lit for season 2, production will likely be delayed. Filming on films and TV shows has Halted across the board due to COVID-19, meaning Outer Banks year 2 (probably ) won’t be headed to our screens until late 2021 or premature 2022.

‘Outer Banks’ Season 2 Is Currently Being Written

Showrunner Jonas Pate told USA Today that he’s writing season 2 while in quarantine and that he envisions the Series as a “four-season novel.” He also mentioned that Outer Banks will likely take place in the Bahamas: “There would be a couple of episodes that happen, at least partly, in the Bahamas–it evolves into a bigger mystery. Our old villains are kept by us and a few new ones are added by us. However, it always comes back to the Outer Banks.”

‘Outer Banks’ Season 2 Cast Seems Ready

Like, ready to film in the Bahamas. Rudy Pankow (who performs JJ) told Star News Online, “I will freak out if we go to the Bahamas. I thought I was living the dream already, but visiting the Bahamas are the absolute peak.”

Meanwhile, Madelyn Cline (who plays John B’s girlfriend, Sarah) talked about Character development next season, saying, “The first season only took place over a couple of days, so they are in this whirlwind romance brought Together by a traumatic experience and a crazy adventure. What will it When everything’s conflict they’re running from catches up to mean them?”