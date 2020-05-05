Home TV Series Netflix Outer Banks Season 2: Everything You Want To Know
Outer Banks Season 2: Everything You Want To Know

By- Anand mohan
Spoilers for season 1 of Outer Banks below.

Seeing the soapy teen drama of Netflix’s Outer Banks left me longing for a tan, a fictional summer romance, along with a sun-drenched vacation. But more than anything, it left me craving another season that will make sense of this series’s wild final episode.

The show follows the socioeconomic war between the elite Kooks and working-class Pogues from the North Carolina area known as Outer Banks. “It’s the type of place where you have two jobs or two houses,” the show’s trailer explains. “Two tribes, one island” On the way, you will find love triangles and murder motives to satisfy all of your horny and vindictive urges.

If you, too, discovered yourself invested in a series that somehow satisfies your One Tree Hill, The Goonies, and Gossip Girl obsessions, here’s everything you want to know about a possible next season.

There is no confirmation or launch date.

Netflix has yet to officially renew the 10-episode drama, which was released on April 15. However, should the series get green-lit for period two, production will probably be delayed. Filming on TV shows and movies have stopped across the board because of COVID-19, meaning Outer Banks season 2 (probably ) won’t be led to our displays until late 2021 or early 2022.

Season 1 left off on a major cliffhanger.

So star-crossed lovers John B and Sarah flee Outer Banks at a ship that capsizes during a tropical storm. The couple survives (though no one else knows that) and is rescued at sea by another ship. Their supposed next motions? Taking the treasure back out of Ward and draining John B’s name.

The next season will probably take place in the Bahamas.
What would this show be without a tropical site? Pate told EW the show will have a partial location change in the second season, although it’s going to still be full of sun and surf. “We will definitely have at least a component of season 2 that’ll take place in the Bahamas, but it’ll all come back to the Outer Banks because that is our religious home,” he explained. “So we’ll contact the Outer Banks pretty quickly, I’m sure, but there’ll be an episode or 2 that that has some Bahamas in it.

This post will be updated.

Anand mohan

