Outer Banks Season 2 : Cast, Plot, Release Date And Updates!!!!!

Welcome to the Outer Banks, in which it is Pogues vs. Kooks 24/7, and only one will get to the principle the island that they call home. The new Netflix show, Outer Banks, follows a group of local teens, known as Pogues, as they attempt to obtain the treasure concealed in their hometown. But the island’s high-tech holiday children, named the Kooks, will stop at nothing to keep them from moving upon the earth. Fans are already freaking out over the show’s large cliffhanger and are working to determine what’s next for John B., Kie, Pope, JJ, and Sarah.

So will we’re going back into the OBX for the following season? Here are all our big questions and whatever you need to know about year two of Outer Banks.

When will we find out whether Outer Banks is coming back for season two?

Since Netflix appears at the very first month of ratings, there’s a fantastic chance that we will know by May or even June 2020 should they decide to bring it back.

Who’s coming back for season two?

It is a fantastic guess we will see our favorite Pogues reunited collectively. Considering that John B. and Sarah’s rescuers were on their way to the Bahamas at the end of the year, we believe we will discover both in Nassau when the series picks back up. With Kie, JJ, and Pope back in the OBX, we wager the group’s next task is to get John B. and Sarah back home.

There is also a fantastic chance that we will be visiting some brand new characters come along and mix up things a little.

What will two be about?

Season two will likely pick up where we left offseason, with John B. and Sarah on their way to the Bahamas to attempt to get the gold back. Kie, JJ, and Pope will be dealing with the aftermath of the SBI escape and their assumed deaths. Ward will be confronting the consequences for his actions as the SBI and neighborhood police discovered he is the one behind the passing of John B’s dad. In any event, the Outer Banks will certainly never be the same.

When will two come out?

With most Netflix productions on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, it may take longer than usual for the series to return to production. The good thing is that the series is centered around the summer, so there’s a chance production could begin before the next school season.