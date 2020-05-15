Outer Banks Season 2 : Cast, Plot, Release Date And All Details!!!!

- Advertisement -

Seeing as we are all staying in the home and seeing Netflix for the near future, the streamer’s most up-to-date adolescent drama offering, Outer Banks, is currently allowing us all to live out our glistening summers vicariously.

The show follows a group of teens called the Pogues since they try to locate treasure left behind by ringleader John B’s dad.

In case you haven’t watched season one yet, do not read any further (!!) Because we’re about to discuss the possibilities of Outer Banks season 2 and what will happen to John B, Sarah, JJ, Pope, Kiara, and Topper if it gets revived.

It’s only been a couple of days since the first time dropped on Netflix but based on how season 1 finished, season 2 is looking probable.

When is it coming into Netflix?

Seeing as it’s still pretty soon after the release date, it’s a little too early for Netflix to confirm the renewal of this series. Given how many people are currently watching the series nevertheless, there is a fantastic chance that the large volume in viewership might assist the show’s chances at a season two.

The good news is that the creators are already writing for season two. Co-creator Jonas Pate disclosed they have been given the green light to begin writing the next season before year 1 was released on the streamer.

When will Outer Banks year 2 be published on Netflix?

Based on Chase Stokes’ Instagram account, year 1 began filming April 2019 and wrapped in October 2019. If year 2 follows the same production program, we could expect a brand new season in 2021. However, due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, speak of a renewal and subsequent filming will no doubt be currently on hold.

Cast

Luckily, after a stunning AF season finale, all our Pogues must return in year 2.

Charles Esten will also return as Ward Cameron.

Plot:

Following the events of the final episode of season 1, John B and Sarah are (miraculously) on their way to the Bahamas, while everybody back at the OBX thinks they got caught in the storm and died.

Season two, if it’s renewed, will pick up shortly after we left off, using John B and Sarah’s narrative revolving around the Bahamas, and whether they’ll a) locate the golden and b) make it right back to the OBX.

While revealing that he was working on writing season 2 already, Pate teased that we’ll devote a few episodes with John B. (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) from the Bahamas, before bringing it back to the Outer Banks, to return with the Pogues.