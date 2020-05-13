Outer Banks Season 2: Cast, plot, release and everything you must know about your favorite show!

Home TV Series Netflix Outer Banks Season 2: Cast, plot, release and everything you must know...
By- Sakshi Gupta
The season 2 for Outer banks will be out soon as announced by the makers. It’s the all-new Netflix series which is based on the group of teenagers called Pogues and all they do is try to find out the treasure that is hidden in their own hometown. The group of island’s kids will stop the group of Pogues to develop and find the treasure which will pull them away from moving up in the world.

The fans are already very mad about the upcoming season of this series. They are eagerly waiting to know that what is new for them in this new season. They want to know that what are the new turns in the characters such as John B, Kie, Pope, JJ, and Sarah. So will there be any new season for the fans, read the full article to know more about this.

Cast of the new season of Outer Banks?

Fans are not only crazy about the launch of the new season but also they are waiting to see their favorite characters perform their great acting skills. On talking about the cast of this new upcoming season, Madison Bailey who played a major role in the first season as Kie , said that the fans can expect more revenge from the side of Pogues this time, upcoming season. There is going to be a whole new dynamic season. The big questions arises that whether the seventeen are going to be together this time or not? The cast itself told that this season is going to be more creative and happening that will leave its impression on everyone’s heart.

Plot: Outer Breaks Season 2

The season 2 will continue from the place where it was left in the previous season. The ending of season 1 says that John B. and Sarah were on their journey to get the gold back which they would get in Bahamas. Fans might see the arrest of Ward as he will be facing the punishment consequences for killing John B’s dad.

Release of season 2:

The season 2 of this series was expected to get released on Netflix in the year 2020 but due to global spread of novel coronavirus, it might take a little longer to launch the season 2 for Outer Banks. Now this season can be released on the summers of 2021 that is summertime usually. If the situation gets under control, then the season can be released in April, 2021.


