Outer Banks Season 2 : Cast, Location And More Updates!!!!

Netflix’s Outer Banks was the summery escape we were desperate for if it became apparent that we would all be spending much more time inside for the near future. And, at only 10 episodes, the treasure searching the first season is pretty short and sweet by Netflix standards. After ending on a massive, tempest-tossed cliffhanger, the fans need to understand: Will there be more Outer Banks for us to bask in and pretend we’re on an island holiday for a few hours a week? The condition of the entertainment industry is much more in flux than ever in this period, but we’re pretty sure we have some fantastic information for every one of you.

Netflix has no official word on this yet, but as strangely popular as the series is, we’d be amazed if they did not have a renewal statement coming when things get back to a comparative normal.

The fantastic news is that series creator Jonas Pate told Entertainment Weekly that Netflix had informed them when they greenlit the show, to go right ahead and start working on some Season two scripts as well. So at least aspect of the next season has been composed.

“Ever since we started, we always saw it as something which was probably like a four-season, possibly five-season series, but certainly four seasons,” Pate said. “We’ve sort of long-arced out it pretty far. I am only hoping that we get a chance to tell those tales.”

When will Season 2 come out?

With the creation of everything on hold amid the coronavirus quarantine, we shouldn’t expect to see any new Outer Banks on Netflix until late 2021, at the earliest.

Who’ll be in the cast?

We can also expect plenty of new characters to sail ashore — particularly since there’ll be one new place added to another year.

Are they visiting the Bahamas?

Yes. Pate stated in the same EW interview that at least part of this series would accompany John B. and Sarah cruising around Nassau in search of their missing treasure.