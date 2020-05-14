.ORG Domain : ICANN Board Rejects sale

- Advertisement -

After months of controversy concerning the future of the .org top-level domain (TLD), the internet registration watchdog ICANN has decided to deny the $1.1bn sale of this .org domain and the Public Interest Registry (PIR) to the private equity firm Ethos Capital.

The sale raised worries as the .org domain name is generally used by non-profits and giving its management to a for-profit business could make matters more difficult. ICANN increased cost caps on .org domain names and fear that Ethos Capital would do something similar if it was set in charge of the .org TLD.

More recently, California’s Attorney general Xavier Becerra sent a letter to ICANN where he urged it to not approve the purchase because it”raises serious concerns that must not be overlooked”. Maybe either Becerra’s letter or the growing outrage on the market got through to ICANN as the watchdog’s board has declared that it has made the choice to reject the sale of PIR from the non-profit Internet Society (ISOC) to Ethos Capital.

.org domain sale

In its announcement, the board of ICANN said before coming to its decision that it ran due diligence. The board assessed hundreds of pages of documentation and answers supplied by ISOC, PIR and Ethos Capital to get to the conclusion that rejecting the purchase is the correct choice.

ICANN explained the reasoning behind the board’s decision in a blog article, saying:”The Board was presented with a unique and complex situation impacting one of the largest registries with more than 10.5 million domain names registered.

After completing its evaluation, the ICANN Board finds that the public interest is better served in withholding consent as a result of different things that produce unacceptable uncertainty over the future of the third-largest gTLD registry.” It is uncertain as to whether if the control of the .org domain will wind up changing hands later on. For the time being, however, non-profits and other businesses that utilize .org domains can rest easy knowing that a for-profit business won’t be in charge of the .org TLD.