Opposite Ends: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Reportedly Staying on “Opposite Ends of the House” to Keep Things “Civil”

We are approaching the weeks of quarantine, and the situation has not been easy for anyone, even not for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The couple is not super well and stuck inside together in the same house. So the couple stuck inside together in the same house. According to the sources, they both are staying in the opposite direction of the house.

Opposite Ends: Kim And Kanye Arguments For Kids

Kim and Kanye are always arguing with each other throats during this pandemic situation, whereas Kim is getting crazy, as she still uses to be on the go. It also gives a lot of time alone with the kids for her.

However, Kim is getting frustrated with her husband, Kanye, and thinks he is not taking the responsibilities. So they are staying at the opposite ends of the house to keep things civil.

Kim recently shares a picture of Kanye hanging out with their cute little kids.

Sources claim that Kim and Kayne are having a lot of arguments during this quarantine. Kayne is getting nervous about Kim’s because Kim finds it frustrating that Kayne does not ask to help how he can help her with the kids.