One punch man season 3: Release Date, Expected Cast And All The Recant Update

one punch man is another Japanese anime series based on manga. the series has been illustrated by Yusuke Murata. after the release, the series went quickly viral. season 1 of the series was watched by more than 7 million people.

the series tells us about a story of a superhero, one punch man, who has the power of defeating his opponent with just one punch. the superhero of the series instead wishes to find a worthy opponent with whom he can have a fight that is worthy enough for him.

one punch man season 1 was aired in Japan between October 2015 and December 2015. the production house of the tv series was a madhouse. after the initial success of the show, the production house declared the production of season 2 for the show in the year 2016. later on, in 2017, it was announced that the director and the production house for the show have changed.

for the first season, the anime character received fame and praise from critics all over the world for its humor and fight scenes. however, that was not the case after the release of season 2 of the show. the season was criticized for its animation, pacing, and fight scenes. According to the Wikipedia, IGN rated the second season of the show 5 out of 10 only. however, this didn’t stop the fans and the production house from releasing season 3 of the show.

season 3 release date

unfortunately, the release date for the show has not been announced yet by the production company. fans will have to wait till this pandemic COVID-19 gets over to get the release dates for the show.

cast

the cast for the show has not yet been revealed. however, we might expect-

Makoto Furukawa as Saitama,

Kaito Ishikawa as genos,

max Mittleman as Saitama,

and many other well-known artists

As of now, there is no knowledge regarding when season 3 of one punch man might get released. till then, we and the fans will have to keep waiting.

