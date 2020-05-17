Home TV Series Netflix "One- Punch Man" Season 3: Recent updates on release date, plot, cast,...
"One- Punch Man" Season 3: Recent updates on release date, plot, cast, episodes and everything you need to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
“One- Punch Man” is one of the most popular superhero anime web series available. It is adopted from a smashing hit Japanese webcomic (created by One in 2009) and manga series illustrated by Yusuke Murata. This animated series debuted in Japan in 2015. For being famous, it was dubbed in English in 2016.

This animated series debuted on Netflix in 2017. On Netflix, the anime’s English and Spanish dubs are streaming. The second season they were aired from 9th April 2019 to 2nd July 2018. However, season 2 of “One -Punch Man” is not available on Netflix.

This series is centered on Saitama, who is quite tired of winning all his battles with a single punch. He remains in search of an opponent who can give him a good competition.

Release Date of “One- Punch Man” Season 3

The series “One- Punch Man” has been renewed for its season 3. But the makers have not yet made any official announcement regarding the date of release. Viewers had to wait for four long years for season 2. Thus it is very difficult to predict the exact arrival date of season 3. Moreover, the television and entertainment industry has been affected badly by the crisis of COVID-19. Due to this pandemic, the production work of season 3 is likely to get affected. Viewers were speculating that season 3 might hit the screen in 2021, but now due to this pandemic, it seems that release may get further delayed.

The cast of “One -Punch Man” Season 3

The cast of “One Punch Man” Season 3 is likely to have artists from previous seasons. It is expected that the viewers would hear Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Yûki Kaji as Sonic, Hikaru Midorikawa as Garou and many others. In the English version, the cast of voice artists may include Max Mittelman (Saitama), Greg Chun ( Garou), Zach Aguilar (Genos).

The expected plot of “One- Punch Man” Season 3

The season 2 made viewers a little disappointed because of its not so good animations. So, fans now expect season 3 to be at par with season 1 in terms of animations and other features. It is expected that Season 3 will portray Garou as a worthy opponent for Saitama. Saitama will face severe competition from Garou. Season 3 is likely to showcase immense battles between the heroes of the Hero Association and monsters. It will also reveal whether Garou will become a monster or not. Fans speculate that season 3 will be more thrilling and interesting as it will answer many unanswered questions of season 2.

