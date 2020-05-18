Home TV Series One Punch Man Season 3: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And...
One Punch Man Season 3: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And All You Want To Know

By- Salina Marak
One Punch Man is an anime series on Netflix taken from Japanese webcomic created by One in 2009 and manga series illustrated by Yusuke Murata.

There is a huge difference between reading a story and watching it. When you watch it, the story becomes more vivid and clear to perception. But, there’s no harm or no disadvantages in reading the same story. When you read, your imagination works better, wild, and free to imagine all the events that you read. It’s the same thing when you read manga, and when you watch its anime.

One-Punch Man has been a massive success among the youth, internationally nowadays. Personally speaking, I like watching it too, though I am not a big fan of superheroes. To highlight the difference between manga and anime, we should know that 70%-80% story is similar, but 20%-30% of it is different. Well, that’s what makes them both interesting. We can always find something new to discover from the anime, which isn’t there in the manga version.

Release date of One Punch Man 3:

The second Season was introduced after a long interval of 4 years of the First Season. Second Season was released in April 2019, so we cannot expect the third and all-new Season anytime soon. According to some fans, the maker of the anime couldn’t leave an impact upon the viewers in the second Season because of certain editorial flaws. So, the fans expect a lot better outcomes in the Third Season.

According to some news sources, the officials haven’t yet approved of the third Season. So, fans have signed a petition to bring their favorite anime back on the screens.

Plot :

The first Season and third Season focused on the heroes association along with Saitama, Genos, and Orochi. Therefore, the third Season is expected to emphasize more on the monster association along with Garou, with Saitama having to come out with most of his powers, fight the stronger villain, unlike in the first two seasons.

Cast :

Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Yûki Kaji as Sonic, Hikaru Midorikawa as Garou, and many others are expected to voice for the next Season. In the English version, the cast of voice artists may include Max Mittelman (Saitama), Greg Chun ( Garou), Zach Aguilar (Genos).

Trailer

No trailers have been revealed yet because the season 3 is not yet confirmed.

