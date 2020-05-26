Home TV Series One punch man season 3: Cast, plot, release and everything you want...
TV Series

One punch man season 3: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

By- Sakshi Gupta
You have heard about Bruce lee’s one-man punch, but I am going to tell you about anime series ‘One punch man.’ It is a Japanese series and illustrated by Yusuke Murata. The series is based on the webcomic and related to Manga.

‘One’ is its creator, and his creation received an excellent review by fans. You can watch it on the English network Animax Asia and Toonami. Till now, there are two seasons, and fans will be happy to know that the third season is confirmed.

The first two seasons were liked by the audience very much. They started to demand the new seasons, and the makers did the same for making their fans happy. The story is related to A man Saitama in z city who can win the fight against an enemy only by one punch. So he is an annoying personality, but he overcame this after saving people. So now he is so happy.

Cast: One punch man season 3

The cast of the b new season is going to be very unusual. The cast may include:

  • Makoto Furukawa as Saitama.
  • Kaito Ishikawa as Genos.
  • Ueda, Youji, as Bespectated Worker.
  • Shota Yamamoto aa Bearded Worker.
  • Nobuo Tobita as Sitch.
  • Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator.
  • Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider.
  • Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes. 

The entry of the new characters is also expected in the new upcoming season.

Plot: One punch man season 3

The plot details for One Punch Man Season 3 will again by revolving around the character, namely Saitama and his superhuman powers that crush anyone in just one punch. Eventually, he discovers that there are many individuals with such superhuman powers, and he turns into a coach, a cyborg of genes. The plot this is time is going to be very amazing. The latest storyline will be revealed at the time of the release.

Release date: One punch man season 3

The release of the new season will take place in the upcoming two to three years. However, no fixed time has been told to the audience yet.

