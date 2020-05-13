On my block season 4: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Netlfix is known to produce series that appeal a lot to its catering audience. The company always makes sure that the audience is their top most priority. One such show by Netflix is On my block. This teen drama and comedy series has always been praised by the critics as well as the audience since its beginning in Season 1. The latest season of the show, Season 3 was released in March 2020 this year. The show was an instant hit amongst the teens.

Season 4 Release Date

The tremendous success of the show deserves a renewal. However, Netflix has not yet responded to any such questions. No confirmation regarding the renewal of the show has been confirmed by the company. One of the major reasons in doing so might be due to halting of work at office spaces due to COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, there is quite a possibility that the show will be renewed due to the huge fanbase it has gathered.

Cast for the show.

As seen earlier, there is a very less probabilty that there is going to be any change in the cast for the show. We will see Sierra Capri as Mose, Diego Tinoco as Cesar, Brett Gray as Jamal, Jason Genao as Ruby and many other well known and appreciated artists in the show.

Plot for season 4

There has been no such information regarding what the plot and the story for season 4 is going to be. No information has been provided for the same.

Till then, this pandemic is going to keep fans of the show waiting for the renewal of the show.

