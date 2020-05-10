On My Block Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Updates!!!!

- Advertisement -

On My Block is an American coming of age comedy-drama that combines humor, love, friendship in a manner that does the job.

A diverse cast, forcing storylines, and decent coverage on many current youth issues make the series a hit. Its season three has been recently dropped Netflix on March 11, 2020, gaining popularity even more.

This series, with its offbeat characters, is quite near reality. It investigates typical puberty issues and chains all of the intricate emotions very well. Ruben is the small man that isn’t simple.

Jamal is the humorous one, Cesar the badass with a big heart, and Monse the mind that holds the band together.

What Is The Current Update

Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed the sequel of its original show On My Block’s season three yet. It’s been more than a month since Part III came out, so we’re not certain when the news of season four will be revealed. But, seeing the massive known viewership, it’s very likely it will be in the future renewed for a fourth round.

Who Will It Involve?

So far, the summary of the plot of this series remains undisclosed. The cast would surely entail the previous line-up that will be:

Sierra Capri as Monse Finnie

Jason Genao as Ruby Martinez

Brett Gray as Jamal Turner

Diego as Tinoco as Cesar Diaz

Jessica Marie Gracia as Jasmine

Peggy Blow as Ruby’s Abuela

Julio Macias as Oscar “Spooky” Diaz

Paula Garces as Geny Martinez

We do not have any updates regarding the addition of any new cast members.

What Will Be The Plot Of Season Four?

Rumors of a two-year lapse on the series are quite prominent nowadays. However, who knows? In discussion with Entertainment Tonight, the lead-star Sierra Capri playing Monse Finnie said:

“It’s probably among the most realistic endings that I think we have had… Folks evolve, and they grow, and sometimes they grow apart. How you were two years ago differs”

Still, the end remains well-revealed, which only bubbles up the fans’ excitement.