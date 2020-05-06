Oculus Quest 2 Will Arrive Soon With New Upgrades

- Advertisement -

A quicker and milder Oculus Quest may be in the works, as Facebook is allegedly working on a new virtual reality headset using resigned controllers as well. Even the Oculus Rift S and Oculus Move are not going anywhere. The radio self-contained Oculus Quest could be undergoing a redesign, Bloomberg informs. The version is predicted being smaller, lighter, and have a quicker display refresh rate. Several versions of this new headset are already operated.

The reason for numerous models is apparently down to Facebook. Not having finalized the layout of its next VR headset. And the new headset could also be postponed on account of the coronavirus pandemic. According to those in the know of Facebook’s VR plans. The Oculus Quest made its introduction early last year and was commended for offering an all-in-one VR encounter.They don’t need to be connected to a PC, console or smartphone.

New Oculus Quest will have a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon

However, its display was discovered to be a little lacking in clarity. Thus, a new array with an improved refresh rate could surely improve upon that. Facebook appears testing Quests with shows which have a 120 Hz refresh rate but might clock the screen panel at 90 Hz. So the new headset does not absorb battery power too quickly. But a 90 Hz refresh rate could be good update over the Oculus Quest’s 60 Hz panel. It’s also entirely possible that a new Oculus Quest will have a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile processor. Giving the headset more range to electricity more graphically rich games and virtual reality experiences.

Facebook is working on an augmented reality Oculus headset.

In our Oculus Quest review, we found the controllers to be among the most significant parts.

Nonetheless, it appears like Facebook would like to improve upon them, or include new features. There are murmurs that the straps on the controllers could be made from an elastic substance rather than rubber and velcro. It could make them more lasting than those in other Oculus. Bloomberg’s sources also noted that Facebook is working on an augmented reality Oculus headset.

However,Oculus seems to be delayed by the COVID-19 outbreak as hardware development was slowed. Laboratory testing access was also lost. Oculus was roughly scheduled to make its debut in 2023.