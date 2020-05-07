Oculus Quest 2 Is About To Come And Other Info

- Advertisement -

As Facebook is working on a brand new virtual reality headset with controls, A milder and faster Oculus Quest could be in the works.

Even though the Oculus Rift S and Oculus Go are not going anyplace, the radio self-contained Oculus Quest could be undergoing a redesign, according to Bloomberg. Not only is that the version expected to be lighter, smaller, and have a display rate, but multiple versions of the headset are being worked on.

The reason for numerous models is down to Facebook not having finalised the design of its next VR headset. Along with the headset might also be delayed due to this coronavirus pandemic. According to people in the know about the VR plans of Facebook.

know about the VR plans of Facebook

- Advertisement -

The Oculus Quest made its debut and was commended for offering an all-in-one VR encounter that didn’t need to be connected to a PC, games console or smartphone. However, its screen was found to be a little lacking in clarity. Thus that could be indeed improved upon by a new display with a refresh speed.

Facebook is testing Quests with displays which have a refresh rate but may clock that the screen panel so the new headset doesn’t absorb battery power too quickly. However, a 90Hz refresh speed could be an upgrade over the 60Hz panel of the Oculus Quest.

Additionally, it is quite likely that a fresh Oculus Quest will have a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, giving the range to the headset to power graphically rich games and virtual reality experiences.

In our review, we found the controls to be among the best parts. But it appears like Facebook wants to improve upon them add new capabilities. There are murmurs the straps onto the controllers could be made out of an elastic substance than rubber and velcro, which could make them more lasting than those at Oculus cans.

The sources of Bloomberg noted that an augmented reality Oculus headset is being worked on by Facebook. However, that headset seems to have been delayed from the COVID-19 epidemic as hardware development was slowed and lab testing accessibility has been lost. This kind of AR headset had been roughly scheduled to make its introduction in 2023.