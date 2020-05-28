Home TV Series NOS4A2 Season 2 Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know
NOS4A2 Season 2 Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know

By- Kavin
NOS4A2 is an American supernatural horror drama television series. The first season of the series made its entry towards the television series portfolio on June 21, 2020. The first season of the series received an overwhelming response from the audience around the globe. Based on the positive feedback from the entertainment critics, development has renewed the second season of the series soon after the first season. Fans are excited to know about the renewal of their favorite television series. In this article, I’ll discuss NOS4A2 Release date, cast & everything you need to know.

Jami O’Brien creates the series. It follows a Supernatural, horror drama genre. Series ha completed the first season consisting of 10 episodes. Jami O’Brien, Joe Hill, Kari Skogland, and Lauren Corrao are the television series. Production companies involved in producing the second season of the series are O’Brien Construction,

The Tornante Company, AMC Studios. IMDB rating of the is 6.7/10.

When Is NOS4A2 Season 2 Release Date?

NOS4A2 season 2 will be released on June 21, 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. Development announced their release date to end the leaks and speculations. It’s said that there won’t be any delay in the second season’s release date. For those living in the United States can enjoy the series through AMC, an American primary cable television channel.

As of now, these are the information related to the release date and streaming details of NOS4A2 Season 2. However, we’ll keep you updated once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The cast Included In NOS4A2 Season 2?

As of now, we don’t have any official confirmation about the cast details of the television series. It’s expected that there won’t be any changes in the cast details of the series. Fans can enjoy their favorite cast from the first season. We have gathered cast information from the first season of the series.

Following are the Cast included in NOS4A2 Season 2 

  • Ashleigh Cummings as Victoria “Vic” McQueen,
  • Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Bing Partridge
  • Jahkara J. Smith as Margaret “Maggie” Leigh,
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Christopher “Chris” McQueen,
  • Virginia Kull as Linda McQueen,
  • Zachary Quinto as Charlie Manx,
  • Ashley Romans as Tabitha Hutter,
  • Dalton Harrod as Craig,
  • Asher Miles Fallica as Daniel Moore,
  • Chris McKinney as Sheriff Bly,
  • Rarmian Newton as Drew Butler,
  • Karen Pittman as Angela Brewster,
  • Paulina Singer as Willa Brewster,
  • Darby Camp as Haley Smith,
  • Judith Roberts as Jolene,
  • Mattea Conforti as Millie Manx.
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

