Normal People Cast Details & Episode Details

Normal People is an Irish drama television series. The series made its initial debut entry on 26 April 2020. The story of the series is based on the novel of the same name by Sally Rooney; the series follows the relationship between Marianne Sherida and Connell Waldron. Development engaged the audience through their regular updates throughout their shooting progress. In this article, I’ll discuss the Normal People Cast Details and Episode schedule

The series directed by Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie Macdonald. The story of the series is written by Sally Rooney, Alice Birch, Mark O’Rowe. Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton,

Anna Ferguson, Sally Rooney, Lenny Abrahamson are the executive producers of the television series. Production companies involved in producing the television web series are Element Pictures and Screen Ireland.

Who Are The Cast Included In Normal People?

Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne Sheridan,

Paul Mescal as Connell Waldron,

Sarah Greene as Lorraine Waldron,

Aislín McGuckin as Denise Sheridan,

Eanna Hardwicke as Rob Hegarty,

Frank Blake as Alan Sheridan,

Eliot Salt as Joanna,

India Mullen as Peggy,

Desmond Eastwood as Niall,

Sebastian de Souza as Gareth,

Fionn O’Shea as Jamie,

Leah McNamara as Rachel Moran,

Seán Doyle as Eric,

Niamh Lynch as Karen,

Kwaku Fortune as Philip,

Clinton Liberty as Kiernan,

Aoife Hinds as Helen Brophy,

Lancelot Ncube as Lukas.

Normal People: Episode Schedule

Episode 1 directed by Lenny Abrahamson, written by Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, aired on 26 April 2020.

Episode 2 directed by Lenny Abrahamson, written by Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, aired on 26 April 2020.

Episode 3 directed by Lenny Abrahamson, written by Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, aired on 26 April 2020.

Episode 4 directed by Lenny Abrahamson, written by Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, aired on 26 April 2020.

Episode 5 directed by Lenny Abrahamson, written by Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, aired on 26 April 2020.

Episode 6 directed by Lenny Abrahamson, written by Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, aired on 26 April 2020.

Episode 7 directed by Hettie Macdonald, written by Alice Birch and aired on 26 April 2020.

Episode 8 directed by Hettie Macdonald, written by Alice Birch and aired on 26 April 2020.

Episode 9 directed by Hettie Macdonald, written by Alice Birch and aired on 26 April 2020.

Episode 10 directed by Hettie Macdonald, written by Alice Birch and aired on 26 April 2020.

Episode 11 directed by Hettie Macdonald, written by Mark O’Rowe and aired on 26 April 2020.

Episode 12 directed by Hettie Macdonald, written by Alice Birch and aired on 26 April 2020.