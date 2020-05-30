Home TV Series Normal People Cast Details & Episode Details
Normal People Cast Details & Episode Details

By- Kavin
Normal People is an Irish drama television series. The series made its initial debut entry on 26 April 2020. The story of the series is based on the novel of the same name by Sally Rooney; the series follows the relationship between Marianne Sherida and Connell Waldron. Development engaged the audience through their regular updates throughout their shooting progress. In this article, I’ll discuss the Normal People Cast Details and Episode schedule

The series directed by Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie Macdonald. The story of the series is written by Sally Rooney, Alice Birch, Mark O’Rowe. Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton,

Anna Ferguson, Sally Rooney, Lenny Abrahamson are the executive producers of the television series. Production companies involved in producing the television web series are Element Pictures and Screen Ireland.

Who Are The Cast Included In Normal People?

  • Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne Sheridan,
  • Paul Mescal as Connell Waldron,
  • Sarah Greene as Lorraine Waldron,
  • Aislín McGuckin as Denise Sheridan,
  • Eanna Hardwicke as Rob Hegarty,
  • Frank Blake as Alan Sheridan,
  • Eliot Salt as Joanna,
  • India Mullen as Peggy,
  • Desmond Eastwood as Niall,
  • Sebastian de Souza as Gareth,
  • Fionn O’Shea as Jamie,
  • Leah McNamara as Rachel Moran,
  • Seán Doyle as Eric,
  • Niamh Lynch as Karen,
  • Kwaku Fortune as Philip,
  • Clinton Liberty as Kiernan,
  • Aoife Hinds as Helen Brophy,
  • Lancelot Ncube as Lukas.
Normal People: Episode Schedule

  • Episode 1 directed by Lenny Abrahamson, written by Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, aired on 26 April 2020.
  • Episode 2 directed by Lenny Abrahamson, written by Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, aired on 26 April 2020.
  • Episode 3 directed by Lenny Abrahamson, written by Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, aired on 26 April 2020.
  • Episode 4 directed by Lenny Abrahamson, written by Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, aired on 26 April 2020.
  • Episode 5 directed by Lenny Abrahamson, written by Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, aired on 26 April 2020.
  • Episode 6 directed by Lenny Abrahamson, written by Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, aired on 26 April 2020.
  • Episode 7 directed by Hettie Macdonald, written by Alice Birch and aired on 26 April 2020.
  • Episode 8 directed by Hettie Macdonald, written by Alice Birch and aired on 26 April 2020.
  • Episode 9 directed by Hettie Macdonald, written by Alice Birch and aired on 26 April 2020.
  • Episode 10 directed by Hettie Macdonald, written by Alice Birch and aired on 26 April 2020.
  • Episode 11 directed by Hettie Macdonald, written by Mark O’Rowe and aired on 26 April 2020.
  • Episode 12 directed by Hettie Macdonald, written by Alice Birch and aired on 26 April 2020.
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

Kung Fu Panda 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And You Want To Know
Normal People Cast Details & Episode Details

