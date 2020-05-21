Home Technology Nokia 5.1 Plus Getting Android 10
Technology

Nokia 5.1 Plus Getting Android 10

By- Kavin
Most expected and the much-awaited update has been rolled out to the Nokia users as many rights know that Nokia joined the Android platform after long years bypassing the Symbian OS. Developers are continuously updating the Operating System for optimized processing. Soon after updating the Nokia 2.3 with a stable version of Android 10 following the Nokia 3.1 earlier this month, HMD is in the process of bringing the latest version of Android to one more device. Nokia 5.1 will receive the update. Leaks and speculation suggest that the development progress of the update is nearing the final stage.

The development has revealed much information about the update and upcoming feature; this update carries Version number V3.11A and along with the update of Android 10. It’s said that the security patches will be launched in April 2020. Nokia has also announced that the OTA will be rolled out as planned to reach the smartphone an early as possible. Its also expected that the update would reach userbase on a certain percentage. Initially, it revealed that 10% of the user would receive the update following that more users will be brought under the update by expanding steadily.

On May,19,2020, Nokia Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas made announced in the social network regarding the much-awaited Android 10 update to the Nokia 5.1 Plus.

What’s New Feature: Android 10?

Based on the information from the uneducated guesses, the features include system-wide-dark mode, a new gesture navigation system, Smart Reply, revamped location and privacy controls, and new Digital Wellbeing tools with Parental controls and much more. Fans are extremely excited to experience new features on their smartphone.

Nokia 5.1 was launched in August 2018 as an entry-level smartphone from HMD Global. The phone comes under Google’s Android One program. It was earlier announced that the device would get two major Android updates and three years of monthly security updates. The system has a 5.86-inch IPS HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core SoC, 3GB RAM, and 32GB storage, 13MP+5MP dual cameras, and a 3,060 mAh battery. It was initially launched with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and was eventually updated to Android 9 Pie in December 2018. It’s expected that Andriod 10 will be the last OS update for Nokia 5.1 Plus. However, the device will receive security monthly security patches for one more year to enhance the security feature fo the device from external threats like virus and bugs.

