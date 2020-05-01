Home Entertainment Nobody Speaks, And You Both Just Look at Each Other, Letting Your...
Entertainment

Nobody Speaks, And You Both Just Look at Each Other, Letting Your Mind Do Whatever

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Human, Online matches you with a person for 60 minutes of quiet relationship.
Nobody speaks, and you both look at one another, letting your mind do whatever it wants at the time.

As we continue to remain disconnected from our family and friends, it is an exciting way to form a human bond, if only temporarily.

We disconnected from one another. That is only a horrible side effect of living in the middle of a viral pandemic, but it’s although depressing. You may have come up with any coping tools of your own to manage the exciting shift in daily life, or perhaps you’re struggling to make it to the next. Nobody could blame you.

A website that has been in existence for over a year is suddenly getting a new following a result of the character of new lives. It is called Human. Online, and it is unbelievable.

The assumption is about as simple as it gets. Yeah, that is pretty much it, but it’s what is on the screen that matters. There, staring straight back at you’re just another individual. A random person on the internet who won’t speak certainly will seldom move and gesture. Those are the rules.

Here is how Human Online describes itself:

Individual Online is a space where you could spend some time being yourself, without needing. Through our online experiences, you can reconnect to the pure joy of being by sharing presence connecting with focus on words and thoughts, and you can do this.

Well, that is as it is if this sounds a little bit vague. You don’t understand what sort of experience you’re going to have until you click on the”Connect” button, correct your webcam, and see the other person for the very first time.

For me, the very first person I had matched with was much older. He had an unkempt beard (that he gets a pass for this, we are living in a pandemic after all), dark hair, and glasses. You’re supposed to focus on the other person’s eyes to make”a relationship,” but I found myself very distracted. I wished to find out what was going on in the background, what color space was, what was to the table behind him, etc..

The website asks you to select a place that is free of distractions to another person. I am sure he did his best, and I attempted to stay secured on his eyes for the rest of our 60-second connection. It was over far quicker than I thought it’d be. I feared it would feel as though the minute stretched on for eternity, but in fact, it felt much briefer. The feed cuts off suddenly then moment.

On the followup screen, I clicked on a button to thank him and got a message which he had done the same. I’m not sure what I felt afterward. I did feel different, that I can say for sure, but that which emotions the short connection brought from me I can not describe. It had been new and pleasant and odd.

I’ve done it two or three times since that effort. In a time where if you are going to pass someone else on the sidewalk, you must cross the street, being face with the other person satisfies something we seem to need, even if that face is on a monitor screen.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
