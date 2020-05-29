Home Top Stories No Time to Die is bringing back another James Bond favourite
No Time to Die is bringing back another James Bond favourite

By- Naveen Yadav
No Time to Die is the final James Bond movie for Daniel Craig, who has had quite an interesting journey as 007.

His tenure began with Casino Royale, which jettisoned a lot of what had come before (Dame Judi Dench being the exception) to dedicate to being a reboot. They introduced more of the traditional Bond elements, not names and characters as the films went, but also the tone also.

No Time to Die isn’t merely bringing back Blofeld again, but fresh photographs from the movie have revealed that it’s bringing back another classic from the old days: the Aston Martin V8 Vantage.

Hardcore Bond fans will see that the number plate, B549 WUU, is the same one as The Living Daylights out of 1987, starring Timothy Dalton.

Will this car have the laser emitters, missiles, and self-destruct mechanics of the older one? We’d have understood by now if the movie had come out when originally intended, but sadly the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic supposed those plans had to be scrapped.

Star Lea Seydoux has teased that the movie has”a lot of emotion” and will likely make you cry.

It was revealed that Quentin Tarantino wanted to do a Bond movie with Pierce Brosnan from the’00s, but it was not meant to be. We imagine that Die Another Day was so bad not even the Kill Bill manager might have turned things around.

