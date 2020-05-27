Home Top Stories No Time to Die is bringing back another James Bond favourite
Top StoriesTV Series

No Time to Die is bringing back another James Bond favourite

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

No Time to Die is the final James Bond movie for Daniel Craig, who has had quite an interesting journey as 007.

His tenure began with Casino Royale, which jettisoned a lot of what had come before (Dame Judi Dench being the exception) to dedicate to being a reboot. They introduced more of the traditional Bond elements, not names and characters as the films went, but also the tone also.

No Time to Die isn’t merely bringing back Blofeld again, but fresh photographs from the movie have revealed that it’s bringing back another classic from the old days: the Aston Martin V8 Vantage.

Also Read:   James Bond: No time to die going to be the most expensive Bond film

Hardcore Bond fans will see that the number plate, B549 WUU, is the same one as The Living Daylights out of 1987, starring Timothy Dalton.

Will this car have the laser emitters, missiles, and self-destruct mechanics of the older one? We’d have understood by now if the movie had come out when originally intended, but sadly the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic supposed those plans had to be scrapped.

Also Read:   Daniel Craig's 'No Time To Die' To Have A Re-shoot After Bad Test Screening? Know Release Date and All Latest News

Star Lea Seydoux has teased that the movie has”a lot of emotion” and will likely make you cry.

It was revealed that Quentin Tarantino wanted to do a Bond movie with Pierce Brosnan from the’00s, but it was not meant to be. We imagine that Die Another Day was so bad not even the Kill Bill manager might have turned things around.

Also Read:   Santa Clarita diet Season 4 shouldn't be cancelled
- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More!

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Following the immense popularity of the Harry Potter series, Rowling left her screenwriting debut with Fantastic Beasts.
Also Read:   Get on the information of The Purchase season 2. The show on the way.
Fantastic Beasts is set to comprise five films...
Read more

Fast & Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details!!!

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Fast and Furious franchise is going into its ninth installment. Both Fast and Furious seven and Fast and Furious eight've crossed the $1 billion...
Read more

Alita Battle Angel 2 : Cast, Release Date, Plot, Trailer And Other Updates!!!

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Alita battle angel two is a long-awaited fire project up to now by director James Cameron.We got the picture information nearly two decades after...
Read more

Spider Man 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer!

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Everybody's favorite "Spiderman" is all set to arrive back to theatres with its third movie if you are one among the lovers awaiting the...
Read more

‘NCIS’: What Would Have Happened in Season 17 Finale Without Coronavirus Shutdown

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
Most NCIS fans are wondering what could have occurred in the Season 17 finale had production on the series not been closed down due...
Read more

The Good Place Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All The New Latest Information Here

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
Right Place is a series that has a viewership. As it involves a whole lot of comedy elements the play has won the hearts...
Read more

Outlander deleted scene: ‘Explicit’ Young Ian scene cut from season 5 revealed

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
Young Ian (played by John Bell) was in chaos as he returned into Fraser's Ridge at Outlander season five, with him taking hemlock from...
Read more

No Time to Die is bringing back another James Bond favourite

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
No Time to Die is the final James Bond movie for Daniel Craig, who has had quite an interesting journey as 007.
Also Read:   Umbrella Academy Season 2: Release Date And Other Updates
His tenure began...
Read more

Edge of Tomorrow 2: Is it Coming or Cancelled? Tom Cruise & Emily Blunt Returning? Release Date & Other Updates

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
Edge of Tomorrow is an action-based Hollywood movie that was released in 2014. The film was adapted from a Japanese novel of this name...
Read more

Alita battle angel 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast All The Recant Update

Hollywood Aryan Singh -
The American cyberpunk action film Alita: Battle Angel is based on Japanese manga series ‘Gunnm’ written by Yukito Kishiro. The movie is based on...
Read more
© World Top Trend