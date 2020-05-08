Neymar’s Transfer Value “Slashed”: Barcelona Eye Cheap Deal For PSG Megastar

- Advertisement -

Recently Barcelona boss Quique admitted that they sign Neymar just because of the financial impact of coronavirus.

However, they sign Neymar has been given a boost by claiming that the transfer value slashed.

- Advertisement -

Report of Spain claims that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players will sell at lower than the normal this summer.

Teams are expected to spend less amount in the upcoming transfer of the window. With the figures predicted within 100 million euro will a thing of the past.

If we talked bout last summer, Barca bid about 105 million euros for the player. So they sold for euro 205 million in the year 2017.

But PSG refuses to swipe the player and the budge of on their valuation of euro 194 million.

However, they may force to settle down for a significantly lower amount as compared to last summer.

Neymar’s value has fallen 22 percent from 177 million euros to 137 million euros claimed by the Spanish sports outlets.

This will work as the welcoming news to the Barcelona fans who are still dreaming of seeing the Brazilian ace to Lionel Messi.

However, they are still trying to swipe the player with an exchange agreement with PSG. Instead of meeting the valuation amount.

President of Barca Josep Bartomeu requested that the club will be offloading players in exchange deals due to the swap deals due to the financial restriction because of COVID-19.

But Emili Rousaud believes that the lowering transfer of fees will work as an advantage to the club when it comes to signing Neymar.

Due to COVID-19, the majority club will face a financial problem as well as the slashing of the transfer market.

Barcelona will analyze the operation if it is within the club’s finances. Complicated, but the interests are real. This involves three parties, such as PSG, Barca, and the players.

If the three agree for the agreement, they will find the solution for payment, installment, etc.

It all depends on the parties and especially on the Neymar.