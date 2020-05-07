- Advertisement -

In December 2019, the first episode of the fourth season came. After five long months, the next episode is still on hold. This motor-adventure British Comedy Talk show has received good ratings as a result of a delay in the airing of Episode 2 of Season 4. The show has seen a downfall in popularity recently. Jeremy claims next episode set in Madagascar is almost finished. Although it’s upon Amazon to release. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the upcoming episodes delayed too as the epidemic affected international travelling across the globe. Thus, Season 4 will stagger with its episodes release dates.

First episode the trio to adventure around Southeast Asia. They are starting from the north of Cambodia at Sleam Reap. Jeremy explains the course of the journey to Vung Tau, the bottom of Mekong Delta. But the problem is the river is dry at the starting point as there was no rain for months. So they bicycled to the access point. They were eventually arriving at Tonle Sap Lake from where to start driving the boat. But the shallow lake and fishing nets obstructed their way in the undertaking.

The mouth of the river welcomed them with dense weed. After crossing hideous weed, they steered their way to the destination. They take a stop Cambodia’s capital Phnom Phen. They were outing a day here, expediting local markets. The next day, they took off for Vietnam. Jeremy talks about the Vietnamese wars. They were explaining the Vietnamese war tactics in thick forests of mighty Mekong River.

The Second Episode which has not aired yet is set in Madagascar. The story, as told by Jeremy, starts in La Réunion. As usual, the three quest their way in Madagascar. They will pass through shallow lagoons which are snorkelling hot spot. So little known facts are there about the content of these episodes. This episode was shot in November in the tropical island.