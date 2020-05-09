New Video: Ariana Grande Goes Public with New Boyfriend Dalton Gomez in “Stuck with You” Video

- Advertisement -

New Video: As we all heard about the rumors that Ariana Grande is in a relationship with Dalton Gomez. So, now Ariana Grande publically confirmed her relationship with Dalton Gomez. She also told me that they were dating a few months ago.

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s launches new quarantine collaboration album, “Stuck With U.” In this video, Ariana Grande’s new boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, debuting at the very end. By this we mean they hugged, danced and kissed each other. It was a whole thing going on.

According to the source Dalton Gomez who’s a real estate agent and Ariana Grande are dating since a few months ago. And also they are quarantining together in the same place.

How Ariana Grande Maintaining Social Distancing:

Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about social distancing and has been with the same group of people for days. Sources also told that Ariana is staying right now with Dalton as they have been hanging out for a couple of months. She doesn’t want to make this relationship public, but Ariana seems very happy with Dalton.

New Video: “Stuck With U” Includes

Anyways if we talk about the video, “Stuck With U” includes appearances of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Lil Dicky, Jaden Smith, and many more.

The new video of Ariana has raised many questions in her fan’s mind, but we are happy for both of them. The video is getting viral on Instagram day by day as people love to watch their joyfulness. And she was waiting for Ariana to announce her relationship with Dalton Gomez officially.