New Photos: Cristiano Ronaldo shares photo of 'greatest love'

By- Rupal Malal
New Photos: Cristiano Ronaldo recently shares pictures with his four kids while being under quarantine. He captioned the images as “The Greatest Love.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Italy with Serie A set to resume in upcoming months. Cristiano Ronaldo is currently under isolation with his family in Turin. Ronaldo spent the last two months in his home town in Maderia, Portugal. As we all know, Serie A side called their players back. And now the Italian government is reportedly planning to relax the lockdown restrictions in the country.

Recently, the Juventus shared a picture with his four kids being under quarantine. He also captioned the photo, “The greatest love.”

Cristiano’s first son Cristiano Junior can be seen spending time with the Juventus star in the pictures along with Cristiano Ronaldo’s three children. Cristiano Ronaldo flew down to Portugal when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its initial stage. Also, Portugal skipper adamant about not returning to Italy until and unless the pandemic was under control.

New Photos: Juventus forward’s an Instagram post

The post-show much Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying spending time with his four children.

According to the sources, Ronaldo fiance Georgina Rodriguez dropped a hint that another baby could on the way with the Instagram story as rumors are heard that both of them will tie a knot in the future. Whereas, Ronaldo quarantine majorly consists of working out with his better wife.

Serie A Return Date:

Officials of Italian are reportedly planning to resume the game league by the end of June. Also, Serie A teams will start training this week. But the dates are still not explicitly mentions by Spadafora. As he says, the exact times are always impossible.

Rupal Malal

