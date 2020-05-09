New Friendship: Mystery over Rob Kardashian and stunning British influencer Kenza Boutrif’s new friendship

- Advertisement -

New Friendship: Kardashian star started following the social media influencer on Instagram. We can say this is a highly unusual move from the Kardashian side.

As Rob Kardashian started following influencer Kenza Boutrif and stunning British model on Instagram. So, with the following taking up to 21.

However, the 33-year-old star set tongues wagging on the social media platform giving the social media star and UK based model a follow over the weekend.

Rob Kardashian’s following list usually reserved for his close friends, family, etc.

With the reality star, the unusual move came across less than a week after making a rear appearance on keeping up with the Kardashians to celebrate his daughter’s birthday.

New Friendship: What Do We Know About Rob Kardashian New Social Media Friend?

Kenza is a glamorous model on social media that is represented by Wilhelmina Models.

She follows back 103, including Rob Kardashian, and has 634,000 followers on Instagram.

Kenza is the admin of her Depop page. Here she sells plenty of designer goods such as a pair of McQueen trainers and Comme Des Garcons.

Meanwhile, Rob Kardashian in a bitter feud with his ex-girlfriend Blac Chynna.

They both separated in the year 2016, and their daughter was just born one month before their separation.

Since then, they both are facing a legal battle over their dreams.

At the end of February, in the year 2020, a judge denied Rob Kardashian primary custody for his daughter.

New Friendship: Instagram Snaps Of Kenza:

Whereas, Kenza well-traveled boasts a picture in New York, Los Angeles, and Dubai. These pictures were among her incredible collection of snaps and also seen at London Fashion Week earlier this year.

Love Island liked some of the snaps of Kenza stars Yewande Biala and Belle Hassan.