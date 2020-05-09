Home Entertainment Celebrities New Friendship: Mystery over Rob Kardashian and stunning British influencer Kenza Boutrif's...
EntertainmentCelebritiesHollywood

New Friendship: Mystery over Rob Kardashian and stunning British influencer Kenza Boutrif’s new friendship

By- Rupal Malal
- Advertisement -

New Friendship: Kardashian star started following the social media influencer on Instagram. We can say this is a highly unusual move from the Kardashian side.

As Rob Kardashian started following influencer Kenza Boutrif and stunning British model on Instagram. So, with the following taking up to 21.

- Advertisement -

However, the 33-year-old star set tongues wagging on the social media platform giving the social media star and UK based model a follow over the weekend.

Rob Kardashian’s following list usually reserved for his close friends, family, etc.

With the reality star, the unusual move came across less than a week after making a rear appearance on keeping up with the Kardashians to celebrate his daughter’s birthday.

New Friendship: What Do We Know About Rob Kardashian New Social Media Friend?

Kenza is a glamorous model on social media that is represented by Wilhelmina Models.

She follows back 103, including Rob Kardashian, and has 634,000 followers on Instagram.

Kenza is the admin of her Depop page. Here she sells plenty of designer goods such as a pair of McQueen trainers and Comme Des Garcons.

Meanwhile, Rob Kardashian in a bitter feud with his ex-girlfriend Blac Chynna.

They both separated in the year 2016, and their daughter was just born one month before their separation.

Since then, they both are facing a legal battle over their dreams.

At the end of February, in the year 2020, a judge denied Rob Kardashian primary custody for his daughter.

New Friendship: Instagram Snaps Of Kenza:

Whereas, Kenza well-traveled boasts a picture in New York, Los Angeles, and Dubai. These pictures were among her incredible collection of snaps and also seen at London Fashion Week earlier this year.

Love Island liked some of the snaps of Kenza stars Yewande Biala and Belle Hassan.

Also Read:   'Fantastic Beasts 3' has been delayed by Warner Bros. due to the coronavirus pandemic
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Big News: New York To Begin Clinical Trials For Coronavirus Treatment Tuesday, Cuomo Says
Rupal Malal

Must Read

Sony PS5: Leaked News ,Price,Spec and More

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Sony will reportedly start Sony PS5 preorders whenever early June, an insider claims. The leak is in line with the individual's previous PlayStation 5...
Read more

PlayStation 5 (PS5): An Assistant That Knows How long Game Segments Are?

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Despite its launch being significantly less than a year off, the PS5 is an entirely black box with few, if any, attributes formally revealed...
Read more

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Watches A Family Further Deteriorate

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Ozark" has become one of the most-watched shows on Netflix, remaining in the Top 10 since the release of Season 4 in late March.
Also Read:   Covid-19: More than 9/11 deaths in New York due to coronavirus, 5,489 people have been victims so far
The...
Read more

Marvel fans get a sneak peek into upcoming show on Disney+ : WandaVision

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The universe is officially expanding for Marvel fans. The 2020 Super Bowl introduced a new ad, detailing the forthcoming series to premiere on Disney+. Wanda...
Read more

The Boys Season 2: When Will The New Season Land On Amazon Prime? Know Here

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Amazon's The Boys turned their superhero archetype in their head. Based on the eponymous comic series by Garth Ennis and Derrick Robertson, the show is...
Read more

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Which Is The Best Fan Theory Over Internet?

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The first and second installments of the Star Trek: Discovery are hits among the lovers. The manufacturers have opted to start the ship for...
Read more

Lord Of The Rings: What Is Known About Prime Videos TV Show?

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Far from two years have passed, despite the achievement of the Hobbit series, J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy movies, either in silver or on television, are...
Read more

Westworld Never Fixed Its Villain Problem

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Which brings us to the more consequential Dolores backup -- Charlotte -- the story of whose is the most exciting part of this episode....
Read more

Virgin River: Season 2! Netflix Release Date Revealed

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Virgin River's Season 2 will come out soon. Netflix has officially renewed this drama for the Season 2 final year, in December. This show...
Read more

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Will It Really Be Arriving In August?

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' is a Disney+ Series Created by Malcolm Spellman, which Will Be goaded by Marvel Comics Sam Wilson's figures...
Read more
© World Top Trend