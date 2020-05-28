Home TV Series Netflix Never Have I Ever Season 2: Is It Renewed?
Never Have I Ever Season 2: Is It Renewed?

By- Kavin
Never Have I Ever is an American coming of age comedy-drama television series. The first season of the series recently completed and gained a positive response from the entertainment critics. Many might have already watched the television series currently available in an online video streaming platform. We have compiled information about the Never Have I Ever season 2 release date, cast, and everything you need to know.

Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher create the series. It follows a Comedy-drama, Coming of age, Teen drama genre. Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher, Howard Klein, David Miner, Tristram, Shapeero, and Abdullahi Yakasai are the television series’s executive producers. Its the co-production between many companies in the entertainment industry. The production companies are Kaling International, Inc., Original Langster, 3 Arts Entertainment, Universal Television. Each episode of the first season has a runtime of around 30 minutes, with more than a million active viewers.

Makers of the television series haven’t revealed their renewal update of Never Have I Ever season 2. It’s said that the development is analyzing the audience response before renewing for the second season of the series. It’s expected that the production will soon announce their renewal of the series for another season.

As many might have known that the first season of the series ended recently, we need to wait for the official confirmation about the second season of the series. Its too early expecting the renewal update of the second season of the series. As of now, these are the information related to the renewal status of the television series.

Who Are The Cast Included In Never Have I Ever Season 2?

As of now, we don’t have any official confirmation about the cast details of Never Have I Ever Season 2. It’s said that there won’t be any significant changes in the cast details of the television series. We have gathered information from the first season of the television series to provide glimpses of information about the cast included in the series.

Following are the cast included in Never Have I Ever

  • Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar,
  • Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar,
  • Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Devi’s cousin,
  • Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross,
  • Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida,
  • John McEnroe as Himself,
  • Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres,
  • Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong,
  • Niecy Nash as Dr. Jamie Ryan,
  • Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohan Viswakumar,
  • Eddie Liu as Steve,
  • Christina Kartchner as Eve,
  • Benjamin Norris as Trent Harrison,
  • Dino Petrera as Jonah Sharpe,
  • Jae Suh Park as Joyce Wong,
  • Adam Shapiro as Mr. Shapiro,
  • Cocoa Brown as Principal Grubbs
  • Martin Martinez as Oliver Martinez,
  • Jack Seavor McDonald as Eric Perkins,
  • Lily D. Moore as Rebecca,
  • Hanna Stein as Shira,
  • Angela Kinsey as Vivian,
  • Michael Badalucco as Howard,
  • Donna Pieroni as Patty,
  • Dana Vaughns as Marcus Jones,
  • Aitana Rinab as Zoe Maytag.
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

Never Have I Ever Review: Mindy Kaling's Semi-Autobiographical Netflix Show Is Part Teen Romance
