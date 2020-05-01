Netflix’s The Haunting Of Bly Manor is”still on schedule” in Accordance with its Founder

- Advertisement -

There’s no lack of TV projects that have been adversely affected by the pandemic that is coronavirus — but Netflix series The Haunting of Bly Manor isn’t one of these, based on its writer and creator Mike Flanagan.

The series, a follow up to 2018’s critically lauded The Haunting of Hill House (which was loosely based on the Shirley Jackson novel of the identical title ) is expected to hit on the streaming platform after this year as was initially planned.

- Advertisement -

Replying to a lover question on Twitter, Flanagan wrote, “Moving great. On schedule, we wrapped before the post and shutdown production has [been ] carrying on from home. The series is currently shaping up I am thrilled with that.

“At this time, no reason to think it will be pushed. @netflix will announce the release date when they are ready.”

The show is not a sequel to the Haunting of Hill House but is based on another classic ghost story — Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw, in which Bly Manor plays an essential role.

How is series 2 of The Haunting coming along Mike? Will it be delayed into next year? — At Storms End, awaiting Funyun Knight (@Obienator) April 21, 2020

Talking to Entertainment Weekly last year, Flanagan promised fans that they were in for even more contested this time around, claiming that the forthcoming show is a”lot more frightening, only to a visceral level.”

Given that Hill House hardly lacked in frightening moments, it appears that this one may not be for the faint-hearted…