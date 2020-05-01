Home Entertainment Netflix's The Haunting Of Bly Manor is"still on schedule" in Accordance with...
Entertainment

Netflix’s The Haunting Of Bly Manor is”still on schedule” in Accordance with its Founder

By- Alok Chand
- Advertisement -

There’s no lack of TV projects that have been adversely affected by the pandemic that is coronavirus — but Netflix series The Haunting of Bly Manor isn’t one of these, based on its writer and creator Mike Flanagan.

The series, a follow up to 2018’s critically lauded The Haunting of Hill House (which was loosely based on the Shirley Jackson novel of the identical title ) is expected to hit on the streaming platform after this year as was initially planned.

- Advertisement -

The Haunting Of Bly Manor

Replying to a lover question on Twitter, Flanagan wrote, “Moving great. On schedule, we wrapped before the post and shutdown production has [been ] carrying on from home. The series is currently shaping up I am thrilled with that.

Also Read:   The Haunting of Bly Mirror: The Second Season of The Haunting Of Hill House is Set to Return Soon to Scare you Past your Wits

“At this time, no reason to think it will be pushed. @netflix will announce the release date when they are ready.”

Also Read:   The Haunting of Bly Mirror: The Second Season of The Haunting Of Hill House is Set to Return Soon to Scare you Past your Wits

The show is not a sequel to the Haunting of Hill House but is based on another classic ghost story — Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw, in which Bly Manor plays an essential role.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly last year, Flanagan promised fans that they were in for even more contested this time around, claiming that the forthcoming show is a”lot more frightening, only to a visceral level.”

Also Read:   ‘The Haunting Of Bly Manor’ Unlikely To Be Delayed By Coronavirus

Given that Hill House hardly lacked in frightening moments, it appears that this one may not be for the faint-hearted…

- Advertisement -
Alok Chand

Must Read

Lucifer Season 5: Release Date And What Might Happen The Next Season?

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
With the fourth season of Lucifer being reasoned, fans are incredibly eager to see what the team has to offer in the upcoming fifth...
Read more

Nobody Speaks, And You Both Just Look at Each Other, Letting Your Mind Do Whatever

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Human, Online matches you with a person for 60 minutes of quiet relationship. Nobody speaks, and you both look at one another, letting your mind...
Read more

How To Fix All Problems Of Apple iOS 13.4.1 Update

In News Sweety Singh -
Apple's iOS 13 upgrade introduced lots of long-awaited features, but along with Dark Mode and other developments come to the inevitable iOS 13 issues,...
Read more

When Is The Boys Season 2 Released? How Many Episodes Will Be In Season 2?

Amazon Prime Vikash Kumar -
The Boys Season two: Get ready for another thriller drama series since we are shortly going to find another season of the series. The...
Read more

Netflix’s The Haunting Of Bly Manor is”still on schedule” in Accordance with its Founder

Entertainment Alok Chand -
There's no lack of TV projects that have been adversely affected by the pandemic that is coronavirus -- but Netflix series The Haunting of...
Read more

‘United We Fall’ Release Date, Cast & Latest Updates

Entertainment Alok Chand -
United We Fall is an Americal tv comedy series. The show follows a comedy genre. The season is created by Julius Sharpe and is...
Read more

Cyberpunk 2077 Will Highlight Bareness, Prohibited Drugs And ‘Serious Sensual Relations’

Gaming Sweety Singh -
Cyberpunk 2077 has snagged a mature evaluation after a ton of information had been revealed about the match adult-oriented content. Developer CD Projekt Red...
Read more

Viewers Are Watching Top 10 New Shows On Netflix And TV

Entertainment Nitu Jha -
What's everyone watching on TV and streaming on popular services like Netflix right now? That is a great question and we are here to...
Read more

The Stranger Season 2: Release Date, Cast & All You Want To Know

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Adapted from a novel of Harlan Coben, bearing the same name, the British mystery thriller,'The Stranger,' has been released and gained a majority of...
Read more

Sanditon: Can It Be Back For Another Season Or Can It Be Doomed?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Sanditon is a drama based on a Jane Austen book. Season 1 of the show we released in 2019. RELEASE DATE OF SEASON 2
Also Read:   She Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Every Upcoming News
The series...
Read more
© World Top Trend