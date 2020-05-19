Netflix’s “Love is Blind” Will Put its Next Reality Series

- Advertisement -

In the weeks before we were all stuck in the home and also scared to go anywhere due to a killer virus (which seems more like an evil movie plot compared to the scary world we’ve been residing for the past month), Netflix hadn’t yet hooked millions of viewers around the colorful, dirty South, too-crazy-to-be-true antics of a mad tiger breeder. No, back in those halcyon days, we were still bingeing guilty-pleasure reality shows on the king of all streamers — series like The Circle and then, before the pandemic hit Love is Blind.

Love is Blind — the latter being constructed around an experiment about if a group of strangers can be sent to reside in pods and”meet” each other sight-unseen to see whether or not attraction kinds, or if the love at first sight thing is dependent upon the, you know, sight. Netflix continues to be crushing it on the reality show front recently, never mind that it started its original content efforts by striding down the prestige street a la HBO with shows like House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black. It is a testament to how adept Netflix has gotten over the years, that it can conjure strong brands by itself, be they a series like Stranger Things or— the latter being constructed around an experiment about if a group of strangers can be sent to reside in pods and”meet” each other sight-unseen to see whether or not attraction kinds, or if the love at first sight thing is dependent upon the, you know, sight.

It was among the top-rated series around the streamer for weeks following its premiere on the banner back in mid-February — and when you’re a fan of it The Circle (a similarly voyeuristic look at the interactions between a bunch of competitors in quasi-social experimentation ), you might be happy to know that a brand new Netflix series directly in this same vein is just around the corner. It’s called Too Hot to Handle, and it is scheduled to debut on Netflix on April 17.

What you need to understand: The premise is pretty straightforward. A lot of people will get sent to an island with each other to meet and have a fantastic time. The prize is $100,000, and also how you obtain it’s… by averting hanky-panky. These are likely to be more commitment-phobes, based on Netflix, who are relatively accustomed to flings; however there’s to be nothing like that of any kind. Not even any kissing, let alone anything.

What the media material for the show makes it sound like is that this might wind up being a bit subversive again, across the lines of Love is Blind. I guess the further experimentation here will probably be more than merely presenting you with a borderline trashy binge — about seeing if some of these people dig each other enough to need to hook up and say prize money be damned, it will also be. But we’ll see.

I am likely going to watch it. Oh god, I hope not.