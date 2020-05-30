Home TV Series Netflix Netflix's Hollywood Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And More Update
By- Aryan Singh
Ryan murphy’s Hollywood is an American drama web TV series which gained quite a lot of fame in a short amount of time. The show was created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan for Netflix. The series was released earlier this month on May 1, 2020. Fans have gone gaga over the storyline and the acting done in the series. However, the critics were not that much impressed with the storyline of the show. They praised the acting skills but criticized the tone of the series.

Hollywood season 1 plot

The series revolves around aspiring actors in the post World War-II Hollywood who are trying to make it big on the box office, ready to pay whatever it costs them to do so. Season1 of the series aired for 7 episodes.

Hollywood season 1 cast

David Corenswet as Jack Castello, Darren Criss as Raymond Ainsley, Laura Harrier as Camilie Washington, Joe Mantello as Richard ‘dick’ Samuels, Dylan McDermott as Ernest ‘Ernie’ West, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid and many more actors in lead roles.
Season 1 of the show was awarded a rating of 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

Hollywood season 2 release date

According to the creators of the show, the story was limited for one season only. The series will have to be re-imagined to create season 2 for the show. So, there is quite less possibility that the show will be back with season 2. However, Ryan Murphy has hinted at the fans’ request that season 2 can be constructed because the show became so popular amongst the fans that everyone is asking for a new season.

Currently, there has been no official news regarding the renewal of Hollywood for season 2 by Netflix. Till then, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates related to TV shows, the latest movies, and much more.

Stay safe, stay updated.

Aryan Singh

The series consisted of four 88 to...
