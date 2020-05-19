Home Education Netflix saves subscribers from viewing hundreds of hours
By- Nitu Jha
Netflix saves subscribers from viewing hundreds of hours of commercials each year.

Data demonstrates that each hour of cable or network programming.

comprises up to 18 minutes of advertisements.

and Americans spend close to 4 hours each day watching TV.
The normal Netflix subscriber spends hours per day.

to the service (and likely even more throughout the pandemic).

avoiding 219 hours of commercials over annually.
Streaming services have taken on a new meaning in the age of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Among the best ways to block the spread of this virus is by staying home.

but keeping ourselves entertained while couped up for months on end can be challenging.

Consequently, streaming support use has skyrocketed lately.

but of this plethora of alternatives available.

Netflix has a significant advantage over most of its rivals: No advertisements.

Many streaming providers have tiers that have ads. but no matter how much you pay for Netflix.

you will never find a commercial while viewing Stranger Things. Ozark, or Extraction.

With all that in mind, Reviewscom did the math and attempted to measure the total amount of time.

Netflix saves its audiences from ads every year.

Since we’ve discussed in previous stories.

Netflix VP of original articles, Cindy Holland. shown in 2019 that the typical Netflix user spends two hours a day to the ceremony.

Although info (and common sense) would imply. that number is probably higher in 2020, let us stick with two hours a day.

Netflix user spends two hours a day to the ceremony

Meanwhile, the recent reports have stated the typical hour of network.

or cable TV can comprise anywhere from 12 to 18 minutes of commercials.

also Reviews.com chose to take the higher end of that estimation because of the Netflix ad-saving equation.

In terms of the last piece of the equation.

recent statistics demonstrates that Americans spend close to four hours a day watching TV.

Should you spend four hours a day watching cable or network TV.

you’re going to see over an hour of commercials every single day.

and approximately eight hours of businesses every week.

If you compare the time people spend watching TV to the period of time. they spend buffering Netflix is saving the average subscriber from 219 hours. — more than nine total days — of commercials every year.

Even if you adjust the amounts to reflect unique reports or studies. it is astonishing to think about how long.

we spend watching commercials for products and services.

we probably won’t ever think about buying.

Unless there are sports I rarely turn on live TV anymore. but when I do I am always shocked at how many commercial breaks.

I have to sit through to watch a single hour-long episode of a show.

It’s no surprise that cord-cutting has taken off in recent decades.

and it seems like the pandemic is only speeding up the process.

Nitu Jha

Netflix saves subscribers from viewing hundreds of hours

Education Nitu Jha -
Netflix saves subscribers from viewing hundreds of hours of commercials each year.
Data demonstrates that each hour of cable or network programming. comprises up to 18...
