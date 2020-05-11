Home Entertainment Neha Kakkar's song 'Bheegi-Bheegi' released in lockdown, brother-sister duo rocked ... Watch...
Entertainment

Neha Kakkar’s song ‘Bheegi-Bheegi’ released in lockdown, brother-sister duo rocked … Watch Video

By- Vikash Kumar
New Delhi: New song of Bollywood singing queen Neha Kakkar has been released in Lockdown. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar together. ‘Bheegi Bheegi Song’ song fans are very much liked. This romantic song has been written by Tony Kakkar and Prince Dubey together. This song by Tony (Kakkar) and Neha Kakkar has received more than 4 lakh views in the short time of its release. This romantic song of Neha is very much liked by the fans.


This romantic song is written by Tony Kakkar and Prince Dubey together. Singer Neha Kakkar has sung many great songs in Bollywood. Neha Kakkar has made headlines by singing songs like Dilbar, Kala Chashma, Garmi, Aankh Mare, Second Hand Youth, Coca Cola. His songs are heard a lot. Now, this new song ‘Bheegi Bheegi’ is going to create something similar.

Recently Neha Kakkar gave an interview. In which he told that she has been singing songs since the age of 4. Neha Kakkar said about her struggle: “I started singing at the age of Chal and was only doing bhajan dusk till the age of 16. If you see the footage of my Jagran, I will also party there. I looked like a little child. I used to sing dance and bhajan like small children, and people used to go crazy. I have been partying ever since. ” Neha Kakkar remembered her days of struggle in this way.

