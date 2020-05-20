- Advertisement -

Neetu Singh composed an emotional note of Rishi Kapoor stating’end of our story.

‘ The celebrity posted a throwback picture of this Karz actor.

with a drink in his hands along with a glowing smile on his head.

She explained,”End of the story.”

Rishi Kapoor expired at age 67 in a Mumbai hospital suffering from cancer.

which he had been diagnosed with two years ago.

“He remained jovial and determined to live. and the fullest straight through two decades of treatment across two continents.

” The actor’s final rites were held on Thursday. afternoon at the presence of his family members and a couple of close friends.

including Alia Bhatt, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. along with Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Here is the Complete statement:

“Our beloved Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am.

IST in hospital today following a two-year battle with leukemia.

physicians and medical staff at the hospital. said he kept them amused to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through a couple of years of treatment over two continents.

Family, friends, food, and movies remain his attention. and everyone who met him was amazeat how he did not let his illness get the best of him.

He was grateful for the love of the fans who hauled i

In his passing. they’d understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

There are many restrictions around gathering and movement in public.

We want to ask all his fans and well-wishers.

and friends of the family members to please respect the laws that are in force.

He wouldn’t have it any other way”

