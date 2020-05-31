Home Top Stories ‘NCIS’: What Would Have Happened in Season 17 Finale Without Coronavirus Shutdown
TV Series

‘NCIS’: What Would Have Happened in Season 17 Finale Without Coronavirus Shutdown

By- Naveen Yadav
Most NCIS fans are wondering what could have occurred in the Season 17 finale had production on the series not been closed down due to this coronavirus pandemic. Well, they have their response. While speaking to TVLine, co-showrunner Frank Cardea revealed that the series”meant to have a very sudden ending” but”didn’t possess a cliffhanger,” necessarily.

“We do intend to go forward with the episode in the first part of Season 18 but will probably reevaluate the end once the time comes,” he moved on to talk. Cardea subsequently shared that he and the remainder of the creative group” have a great deal of flexibility” with all of the episodes they did the film. “We can air the first six episodes in any order we choose,” he said.

Before, before this Season 17 premiere, Cardea and Entertainment Tonight spoke together what fans might expect to see. “Some of our other characters will go find out new things about each other, certainly Kasie (Diona Reasonover), who’s the latest member of the throw. We also advance the connections amongst our current characters,” he explained.

NCIS co-executive makers Steven D. Binder then added,”We’re keeping our eye Bishop and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). We have gone down this route before and we want to be confident that it’s worth if we return it going down. But we’re currently spending a lot of time. We expect to have some surprises in store for you. We had. We are working hard to attempt to ourselves.” At this time, NCIS doesn’t have an return date that is declared.

Notably, fans can be sure that they will gradually get closed on what happens with Gibbs and the staff, since NCIS has been renewed for Season 18 in CBS, alongside other hit shows like FBI, Blue Bloods, Bull, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., SEAL Team, and SWAT. The news was announced by CBS during its own virtual up-front presentations.

“Due to such exceptional shows, we’re going to win the present season by 1 million viewers,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement on the show renewals. “Next year, we’ll have these strong returning series as our base… and Super Bowl LV, also. It’s a well-balanced lineup across news, entertainment, and sports that will place us in a remarkably safe position for 2020-2021.”

