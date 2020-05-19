Home Top Stories 'NCIS': What Would Have Happened in Season 17 Finale Without Coronavirus Shutdown
‘NCIS’: What Would Have Happened in Season 17 Finale Without Coronavirus Shutdown

By- Naveen Yadav
Many NCIS fans are wondering what would have occurred in the Season 17 finale had production on the series not been closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Well, they have their response. While speaking to TVLine, co-showrunner Frank Cardea revealed the series”intended to have a very sudden ending” but”didn’t possess a cliffhanger,” necessarily.

“We do intend to go forward with the episode in the early part of Season 18 but will likely reevaluate the end when the time comes,” he went on to discuss. Cardea subsequently shared that he and the remainder of the creative group” have a lot of flexibility” together with all the episodes they did the film. “We can air the first six episodes in any order we choose,” he said.

Previously, before this Season 17 premiere, Cardea talked with Entertainment Tonight what fans could expect to see. “A number of our other characters will go find out new things about each other, certainly Kasie (Diona Reasonover), who is the most recent member of the cast. We also advance the connections amongst our current characters,” he explained.

NCIS co-executive manufacturers Steven D. Binder then added, “We’re keeping our eye Bishop and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). We’ve gone down this route once before and we want to be sure that it’s worth going down if we go down it. But we are spending a great deal of time thinking about it. We also expect to have some surprises in store for you. We had. We’re working hard to try to ourselves.” At this time, NCIS does not have an announced return date.

Notably, fans can rest assured that they will gradually get closed on what occurs with Gibbs and the team, as NCIS has been renewed for Season 18 at CBS, alongside other hit shows like FBI, Blue Bloods, Bull, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., SEAL Team, and SWAT. CBS announced the news during its virtual up-front presentations last week.

“Thanks to such exceptional shows, we’re going to win the present season by 1 million viewers,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement on the series renewals. “Next year, we will have these strong returning series as our foundation… and Super Bowl LV, also. It is a well-balanced lineup across entertainment, news, and sports that will place us in a remarkably secure position for 2020-2021.”

