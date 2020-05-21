Home Technology NASA Named Its New Space Telescope After Nancy Grace Roman, The"Mother of...
NASA Named Its New Space Telescope After Nancy Grace Roman, The”Mother of Hubble.”

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
NASA named its new space telescope after Nancy Grace Roman, the”Mother of Hubble.”
The telescope will have higher capabilities than Hubble and will be specially tuned to search for local exoplanets.

  • Nancy Grace Roman was the first woman to hold an executive position at NASA and is considered instrumental from the Hubble program.

We don’t like to admit it, but NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope won’t be around. Sure the joint NASA/ESA partnership that retains Hubble’s observations moving says it might last another decade or more. Still, a successor will probably be taken to provide views on the cosmos.

The Wide-Field Infrared Survey Telescope is that successor, and NASA gave it a very fitting name. The spacecraft, which remains in development, has been named the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, or just Roman Space Telescope for brevity.

Nancy Grace Roman began her job at NASA in 1959. The fruit was born by her departure from 2018, brought with it many retrospectives on her work with the area agency and her incredible efforts to ensure the Hubble Space Telescope project. She is often known as the”Mother of Hubble” because the telescope probably wouldn’t have existed without her efforts.

“Nancy Grace Roman was a leader and advocate whose dedication contributed to NASA seriously pursuing the field of astrophysics and carrying it to new heights,” NASA’s Thomas Zurbuchen said in a statement. “Her name deserves a place in the heavens she studied and opened for so many.”

It is fitting that NASA would choose to honor her by naming its next high-tech telescope. The spacecraft will be worked on through September 2020, at which point it’ll be placed on hold while the space agency dumps more money.

  • Eventually, funding will change into the Roman Space Telescope. And It’s Going to have capabilities that are impressive since NASA describes it:

The Roman Space Telescope is designed to have two instruments, the Wide Field Instrument plus a tech demonstration, Coronagraph Instrument. The Wide Field Device will have a field of view that is 100 times larger than the Hubble infrared instrument, enabling it to capture more of the sky. The Coronagraph Instrument will perform contrast imaging and spectroscopy of individual exoplanets.

A telescope while being tuned for hunting Hubble could not see more of the skies than that? Sounds pretty amazing to me. Because it is not even venturing a guess at this 33 if the Roman Space Telescope will launch. NASA may have learned a lesson in the James Webb fiasco. That’s probably wise.

