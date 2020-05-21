- Advertisement -

NASA is recruiting volunteers to spend eight months locked up in a simulated spacecraft on its way to Mars.

NASA

The participants will be studied during their ordeal as scientists determine long-haul spaceflight affects the body and brain.

Volunteers will be compensated, though NASA is keeping the specific dollar amount per secret.

We don’t know exactly when that’s going to take place, but NASA and other space agencies around the world are already preparing for that eventuality.

It’ll be a long trip, and among those big question marks is how well people will cope with being locked in a cramped spacecraft for weeks on end.

To that end, NASA wants to hire a few of suitable humans to spend a whopping eight weeks cooped up in a tiny mock spacecraft.

The experiment will take place in Moscow, Russia, and stick to a similar analysis where a group of six four weeks in the same confined quarters.

The evaluation will not be social isolation like a good deal people are dealing with right now or not complete social isolation.

Crew members will be expected to remain within the fake spacecraft for the entirety of their eight weeks .

so that scientists could study the ramifications of such long confinement within the body.

You may be asking yourself why any of this is essential.

especially when NASA already sends people to the International Space Station for several months on end.

The solution is really straightforward:

The International Space Station is likely more significant than you believe

With several modules and areas such as downtime, diversion, and of course, science, there is a lot to do when you’re delivered to the ISS.

The initial travelers who venture to Mars will experience something completely different.

They won’t be lock in their seats for eight months, but they most certainly will not have the type of freedom that ISS astronauts enjoy.

NASA’s requirements for participation in the study are as follows:

NASA is searching for highly motivate U.S. citizens who are 30-55 years old and adept in both Russian and English.

Participants with a Bachelor’s degree and other specific qualifications.

(e.g., applicable additional education, army, or professional experience) could be acceptable applicants as well.

Those prerequisites are likely to weed a lot of us out.

but NASA will definitely find the ideal folks for your gig.

So far as compensation goes, NASA is somewhat vague about the specifics but does promise”.

different levels of reimbursement determine by whether you are associate with NASA or if you are a NASA employee or contractor.

” I am not entirely certain why this would matter, but there you have it.