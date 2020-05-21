Motorola Edge plus Price Details & Hardware Specificatoins

- Advertisement -

Motorola is an American multinational telecommunications company founded on September 25, 1928. It’s a multinational company having a long history of producing mobile phones for commercial purposes. The company faced a serious loss of around 4.3 billion during 2017-2019 and divided into two companies in order to stabilize the operational process Motorola Mobility and Motorola Solutions on January 4, 2011, In this article, I’ll discuss the Motorola Edge plus specifications and price details.

Motorola Edge plus is a recently launched smart with advanced features and hardware specification to compete with a similar smartphone in the market. It runs on the Android v10 Operating system and powered by Octa-core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad-core, Kryo 585) processor. The system runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Chipset. It embedded with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage to store files and images.

- Advertisement -

The smartphone comes with an OLED display with a screen size of 161 mm x 71.3 mm x 9.6 mm and weighs 203 grams. Its been widely spoken about the resolution of the Edge plus, which is fitted with 1080 x 2340 pixels and 385 PPI pixel density. The aspect ratio of the mobile is around 19.5:9, with an overall screen-to-body ratio of 95.79%.

#MotorolaEdgePlus is now launched in India with a price tag of at ₹ 74,999/- on Flipkart. Pre-Order now! pic.twitter.com/l4wkJ56SQq — Motorola Fans (@MotorolaFans) May 19, 2020

Many smartphone companies are spending millions and millions so dollars on enhancing the front and rear camera of the device. Several leading companies in the smartphone industry are continuously undergoing research and development to enhance the camera pixel. Image processing plays a vital role in upgrading the camera experience. Artificial intelligence and Machine learning are the latest computer technologies that help developers in creating a product that suits the need of the customers. Feedbacks from the users are frequently analyzed, and valid suggestions are upgraded in the OS update. It has become mandatory for smartphone companies to work on customer feedback to survive in the competitive industry.

The camera feature of the mobile has received an overwhelming response from the gadgets community, for its enhanced realistic camera experience. The front camera is upgraded with 25 MP f/2.0 Primary Camera(0.9µm pixel size) and on the rear, there’s a 108MP + 16MP + 8MP camera. The rear camera of the mobile is also fitted with new features like Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus. Lithium-ion is provided for the smartphone with a storage capacity of around 5000 mAh. The interface has been enhanced to communicate with similar electronic gadgets while transferring data. Connectivity features in the smartphone include WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, Volte, NFC, and more.

Motorola Edge Plus: Release Date & Price Details

Motorola Edge Plus will be launched on May,26,2020, and has been priced around 74,999 Indian rupees. It’s expected that the mobile phone will be launched worldwide based on the response from the Indian users. As for the color options, it will be available in Thunder Grey colors.