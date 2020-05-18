Motorola Edge and Edge Plus: Now Available in The UK

- Advertisement -

Motorola surprised everyone in April by declaring the Motorola Edge and Edge Plus, its first top-end devices in several decades, with specs that fly over those of its G, One or E ranges, and the former of those two devices is available to buy in the united kingdom.

The Motorola Edge can be purchased from the site of O2, as in the time of writing, O2 is the only network offering the telephone. You also get the Lenovo E10 pill threw in for free — a 10.1-inch slate constructed for families, which usually costs #100.

- Advertisement -

The specs are dialed back a bit for the Motorola Edge, so while the former might be thought of as a genuine flagship phone, the latter is much more of a device, while Edge Plus is the company handset.

No matter how the Edge still has plenty of features of the Plus, in order at its price, it may be considered a flagship-killer’ — with the Edge Plus.

They are saying that we have not been able to test these’ Motorola Edge while we have reviewed the Edge Plus. The Edge’s 6.7-inch OLED screen, mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset, 64MP primary camera, and big 4,500mAh battery seem to be a winning mix, though.

So if you’re eager to get your hands on the newest Moto Edge, you now can, but you may choose to wait for our full review. Please do not hold your breath waiting for Edge Plus; however, because it doesn’t seem like that telephone is coming into the UK.