Morning Workouts: Kim Kardashian takes on gruelling 7am lockdown workouts with PT despite lockdown

By- Rupal Malal
Morning Workouts: As we all know, Kardashian has been hard at work and trying herself to keep in shape during the lockdown.

Kim Kardashian is working out every morning before 7 am and trying to keep herself fit and active. With the help of her trainer.

The majority of the morning lessons are during the facetime. Whereas, the trainer had visited sometimes to the Kim house while maintaining the social distancing.

A 39-year-old keeping up with the Kardashian star shared her workout video on social media as she put through her paces by her trainer.

As we can see in the social media posts, Kim always began with 20 minutes of straight walking lunges.

After walking lunges, she takes an ab crunches, bicep curls, and dumbbell exercises during her every early daily routine.

Morning Workouts: Kim Kardashian Instagram Posts

Kim shared an image on Instagram of the weighs she was using during the morning workout session. Melissa, the Kim trainer, re-post the picture and informed about each exercise that Kim was doing.

The reality star shares a close friendship with her, whose help she enlisted back in the year 2017.

Since then, they both are working hard to keep Kim in shape. While maintaining her world-famous hourglass figure with a series of personal workout sessions.

Kim also promoted Melissa’s new book on Instagram and asked her fans to check out the fitness book.

Kim stated that she has been ready at 5:45 am every morning for workout sessions.

She also added this book would give you a plan for a workout. With the whole calendar, food diets, and her complete story where they got know. Kim also mentioned how much she is proud of her—adding with the excitement of reading the book and asked her fans to check the book out for fitness.

Rupal Malal

