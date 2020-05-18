- Advertisement -

More Apple stores have been set to reopen in the US and across the world this week, after their closure back in March since the worst of this coronavirus pandemic started to unfold.

In a letter printed on Sunday, one Apple executive described the measures underway to reopen the stores securely.

such as the mandating of face masks and fever checks for all employees and customers.

Apple is continuing to slowly reopen all its shops in the united states .

and around the world, with the iPhone maker set to open an additional 25 US stores this week combined with 12 in Canada and 10 in Italy.

The business is also ready to discuss how that process will unfold.

according to a letter Apple senior vice president Deirdre O’Brien posted on the organization’s site Sunday .

which details the safety protocols that will accompany a resume of these stores’ operations.

What that involves, among other things, is a requirement that everyone inside these reopened stores wear a face mask .

employees and clients, alike. According to O’Brien’s correspondence, Apple will supply you with a face-covering in case you don’t bring your own.

“Temperature checks will be conducted in the doorway, and posted wellness concerns will display for people with symptoms .

like cough or fever

or who have had recent exposure to someone infected with COVID‑19,” O’Brien continues.

Furthermore, store workers throughout the day will probably be”conducting improved deep cleanings that place particular emphasis on all surfaces, exhibit goods, and highly trafficked areas.

” You may check out a complete list of the imminent US reopenings in the bottom of the post to see if your regional shops are included.

This news comes in the wake of Apple currently opening some 100 shops across its global footprint of 510 store locations .

and a bit more than two weeks later Apple shuttered all of its stores beyond China on March 15.

The original goal was for those closures to last through the end of March. Still, Apple quickly adjusted the closures into an unclear position.

an additional indication that the coronavirus pandemic that prompted them at the first place had turned into a full-blown .

international catastrophe that left everybody from government leaders.

and health experts to members of the public with a lot of inquiries and little-to-no responses.

O’Brien’s letter encourages Apple clients to utilize.

the Find a shop tool on Apple’s website to stay up-to-date on reopenings in your area.

“Our commitment is to only move ahead using a reopening once we are confident.

we may safely return to serving customers from our shops.

We look at each available piece of data

including local cases, close and long‑term tendencies.

and advice from national and local health officials. These are not decisions we rush right into .

and also a shop opening in no way means that we will not take the preventative measure of shutting it again should local conditions warrant.

” Per 9to5Mac, Here Is a partial list of Apple stores place to reopen this week (hit the link for the full listing ):

California:

Washington:

Tacoma Mall (Tacoma) — May 18

Southcenter (Tukwila) — May 18

Bellevue Square (Bellevue) — May 18

River Park Square (Spokane) — May 18

Alderwood Mall (Lynwood) — May 18

University Village (Seattle) — May 18