Moon Suddenly Disappeared 9 centuries Ago: Reason

The Moon’s mysterious disappearance in the sky in the year 1100 is only becoming an excuse by scientists.

It’s believed that volcanic activity on Earth tossed ash high into the skies and obscured Moon’s view.

Researchers suspect a volcano in Japan has been accountable.

It rises night after night, and, assuming you have an opinion wrought by geography or weather, it’s challenging to overlook. Thus, you can understand why, in the year 1100, people became rather anxious if the Moon seemed to evaporate from the skies. The Moon’s bizarre disappearing act documented observers, and scientists just figured out what exactly happened.

One description of the event, composed in the Anglo-Saxon Peterborough Chronicle.

He paints a clear image of what observers saw when they gazed skyward.

“On the night in May appeared that the moon is shining bright in the evening, and afterward by little and small its mild diminished, so that, as soon as night came, it’s completely extinguished withal, that neither light, nor orb, nor anything whatsoever of seen,” the accounts read.

“And so it continued nearly until the day, then seemed shining bright and full. All night was the sky very apparent, and the stars over most of the skies shining very bright.”

The Moon, it seemed to those who detected it, disappeared and reappeared before their eyes. While distant stars remained bright and luminous. That’s an unusual occurrence, but the researchers could draw a connection between the strange sighting. Along with an increase in volcanic activity confirmed by ice core samples and tree ring data.

The group notes that volcanic substance deposits that settled between the decades of 1108 and 1113, found in ice cubes. Pointing out to”abandoned” volcanic activity, which could explain the Moon’s sudden disappearance. Material shot skyward by a volcanic eruption can remain aloft for decades. Producing a stratospheric aerosol veil composed of small particles. That could have obscured the dim glow of the Moon while permitting bright starlight to penetrate it.

The analysis also has references to historical accounts of poor crop yields and poor weather. It could attributed to the volcanic ash from the air and the settling of volcanic debris across a large area.

It remains unknown precisely what volcano erupted, but among the group’s strong suspicions. It is that Mount Asama in what’s now central Japan may be one of the culprits. Additionally, it is possible there were numerous undocumented eruptions at more than one location. But the jury remains out on that particular detail.