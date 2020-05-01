Moon Proven To Exist Here On Earth,But People Need Some Amazingly Deep Pockets for The Privilege

- Advertisement -

The fifth-largest piece of the Moon proven to exist here on Earth is up for sale.

At a price of roughly $2.5 million, it is a serious investment for even the most diehard space lovers.

The stone is being marketed through Christie’s in a personal sale format. The Moon is awesome. So awesome that NASA fully intends on sending humans back by 2024. We get to see the Moon nightly, given we’ve got clear skies, and whether you listen to it or not, it impacts the Earth in deep ways. Most people tend to like it.

- Advertisement -

Now, if you, indeed, really adore the Moon, you might be willing to part with some cold hard cash to have an extremely large bit of it. The chunky lunar meteorite NWA 12691 is going to be up available in Christie’s, and it’s expected to bring a really astronomical price.

The stone was discovered in the Sahara Desert only two decades back, and it currently stands because the fifth-largest piece of the Moon here on Earth. The rock weighs just shy of 30 pounds, which makes it bigger than even the largest chunks of material fetched by astronauts during the Apollo missions. This together with the fact it looks like a bit of the Moon has sent its selling price sky-high.

As a lunar meteorite, it was originally a bit of the Moon’s surface before an impact knocked it into distance. It finally got a bit too near Earth and came tumbling down in town. We’ll never know just where it came out, but by analyzing its makeup it’s possible to confirm that it indeed came from the Moon.

“Weighing over 13.5kg, it’s so much bigger than anything else that’s ever been offered before.

Right now, the meteorite is in the hands of a private vendor, and the person did not prefer selling the stone in an auction format. On the contrary, it’s being offered as a private sale, which means anybody can buy the stone for whatever price has been agreed upon. Christie’s claims that the meteorite has been valued”in the region of #2 million,” which would be approximately $2.5 million. There are plenty of space buffs who’d love to have this beauty in their collection, but you’ll need some amazingly deep pockets for the privilege.