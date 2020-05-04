Home Entertainment Monster Musume Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Storyline And All Latest...
Monster Musume Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Storyline And All Latest Updates

By- Alok Chand
Monster Musume also Understood as Monsta Musume no Iru Nichijo’ or’ Everyday Life with Monster Girls’ is a Japanese manga series. Okayadi generates the manga and exemplifies it. It was published as a comedian on Ryu magazine in Japan and later in the USA.

Monster Musume Season 2

The version released as an online cartoon series titled’ Monsuta Musume no Iru Nichijo: Hobo Mainichi! Namappoi Douga’. Besides, two video episodes by PVA published of’Monsuta Musume no Iru Nichijo’.

The anime makes the existence of mythical fantasy creatures as with other animals, lamias, harpies, centaurs, and mermaid. They reside in a world in which the species which is personal and unique live harmoniously together by Interspecies Cultural Exchange act.

Dragon Musume’s storyline is all about Kimihito Kurusua. She didn’t volunteer in the foreign exchange program. But unintentionally encounters the interspecies Cultural Exchange’ program, which leads her to chaos.

The very first time of dragon Musume aired in July 2015 from 7 September 2015 to 22. It has a total of twelve episodes. On the flip side, the season grabs the eye of a massive audience around the world.

So all eyes turn to another season’s Release. As for today, there’s no confirmation about the Release date of year 2. But there are a couple of expectations that it could fall by the end of 2020 or in 2021. We need to wait a bit more to see season 2 of Monster Musume.

Dragon Musume Season 2: Trailer

There isn’t a preview or any trailer published until now. We have to wait for lots. This anime will be available from the very first video with subtitles on several different platforms like HiDive, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, and VRV.

Cast And Characters

Well, characters and the cast of this season remain moreover the same. The cast contains Ari Ozawa as Papi Junji Majima as Kurusu Kimihito and Sora Amamiya as Miia. In addition to Mayuka Nomura as Suu, Haruka Yamazaki as Mero, Natsuki Aikawa as Centorea, and Ai Kakuma as Lala. Additionally, Sakura Nakamura as Rachnera, Yu Kobayashi as Ms. Smith, Saori Onishi as Doppel, Rei Mochizuki since zombies will join the cast of Monster Musume Season two.

The Storyline Of Monsters Musume Season 2

The show mainly speaks about the existence of creatures like centaurs, harpies, mermaids, lamias, alongside the other beasts. It tells the story of an Interspecies Cultural Exchange Act to make their presence known to society.

But, we know that Kimihito Kurusu is the protagonist of the anime. So, the season will focus much on her life.

