Monster Musume Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

Monster Musume (also known as Monster Musume no Iru Nichijō in Japanese) is a Japanese fantasy anime television set based on a manga series of the same name. Illustrated and written by Takemaru Inui, the manga series was published on March 19, 2012. Three years after its publication, the manga series was picked up to be forced into an anime television series, and Season 1 of Dragon Musume premiered on July 8, 2015. Ever since then, fans of the manga and the series have been waiting for information on another season.

Monster Musume Season 2: Release Date

Monster Musume season 1 streamed from July 8, 2015, until September 23, 2015. Additionally, a short show by first web animation (ONA) branded”Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou: Hobo Mainichi! Namappoi Douga”, was released on July 8, 2015. Afterward, in 2016, two short video episodes went on the atmosphere by OVA under the name”Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou.”

Season 2 of the anime Monster Musume is verified. But there’s still a while for any official announcements to be produced. We could assume season 2 may release sometime in fall 2021, as of now, no official launch date our best of knowledge. We could have expected it more premature, maybe in 2020 that was late. But on account of the conditions of COVID-19, I do not think it’s going to be possible.

Musume Season 2: Cast

The cast comprises Natsuki Nomura as suu, of Junji Majima as Kurusu Kimihito, Sora Amamiya as Miia, Ari Ozawa as PApi. Along with them, we have Haruka Yamazaki like Mero, Sakura Nakamura as Rachnera, Ai Kakuma as Lala, Yu Kobayashi as Ms.Smith.

We also possess Rei Mochizuki as Zombina, Momo Asakura as Manako, Yukira Kubo as Tionisia, and Saori Onishi as Doppel.

Monster Musume Season 2: Plot

Monster Musume’s story is another one. The anime is about the existence of creatures such as harpies, centaurs, mermaids, lamias, along with the beasts. The anime tells the story of an Interspecies Cultural Exchange Act, thus making their existence known to human culture. Since that time, human beings and these animals are co-existing. And they’re learning each other’s ways to live together.

Monster Musume is about a girl Kimihito Kurusu. She’s the protagonist of this anime, and the story revolves around her life. She accidentally encounters herself with all the”Interspecies Cultural Exchange” program. Her life throws into turmoil.